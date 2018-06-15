WWE Money in the Bank 2018: B/R Expert Match Picks, Predictions and AnalysisJune 15, 2018
WWE Money in the Bank 2018: B/R Expert Match Picks, Predictions and Analysis
- Roman Reigns vs. Jinder Mahal
- Daniel Bryan vs. Big Cass
- Bobby Lashley vs. Sami Zayn
- The Bludgeon Brothers vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson (SmackDown Tag Team Championships)
- Seth Rollins vs. Elias (Intercontinental Championship)
- Carmella vs. Asuka (SmackDown Women's Championship)
- Nia Jax vs. Ronda Rousey (Raw Women's Championship)
- AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (Last Man Standing, WWE Championship)
- Charlotte, Becky Lynch, Naomi, Lana, Ember Moon, Alexa Bliss, Sasha Banks and Natalya (Women's MITB)
- Braun Strowman, Finn Balor, Bobby Roode, The Miz, Rusev, Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe and one member of The New Day (Men's MITB)
- Anthony Mango (AM) (@ToeKneeManGo)
- Ryan Dilbert (RD) (@RyanDilbert)
- Jeff J (JJ) (@JeffJSays)
- Kevin Berge (KB) (@TheBerge_)
- Erik Beaston (@ErikBeaston)
- Yours truly (CM) (@BR_Doctor)
WWE pay-per-views usually happen every three or four weeks, but after a longer-than-usual six-week wait following Backlash, Money in the Bank is finally upon us.
Even though this is not one of the so-called "Big Four" PPVs, MITB is often one of the most exciting events of the year due to the high stakes in the Ladder matches.
This year's show has 10 matches scheduled to take place, with two of them being for the titular briefcases. Here is a rundown of the entire card, according to WWE.com:
Bleacher Report's lineup of writers will analyze each feud and provide predictions for all of the matches. Our group is made up of the following:
Big Cass vs. Daniel Bryan
Q: Where do you see Big Cass at the end of the year? Will he be a top star, a midcard heel or a glorified jobber, and why do you see it playing out that way?
AM: This feud with Bryan isn't going to propel Cass into the main event scene. He'll struggle in his next feud quite a bit, maybe win the United States title along the way, but largely be in the same position Baron Corbin has been, at best, as someone who could go somewhere but perpetually doesn't.
Prediction: Cass gets the win and loses the rubber match at Extreme Rules.
KB: When Cass’ feud with Bryan first started, I assumed he was being built as SmackDown’s new Corbin, a frequently utilized big man heel, but reports of his supposed backstage issues and his booking both signal he isn’t rising too high. I see him as an underused midcard heel going into 2019 who may feud for the United States Championship.
Prediction: Bryan makes Cass tap out again, though after a more competitive fight.
JJ: I see Cass rising as a midcard heel. The injuries and prolonged separation from Enzo Amore derailed his progress a bit. So it will take time, but if he refines his promo and in-ring work, he’ll be fine
Prediction: Big Cass pulls out an improbable victory
EB: Cass is on a one-way trip to midcard heeldom, thanks to a limited skill set that has been exposed the further away he gets from his tag team with Enzo Amore. He is bland from a character perspective, average between the ropes and has limited charisma that has failed to shine without his smaller mouthpiece warming up the crowd for him. It is not for a lack of trying, by any means, but Amore was such an instrumental part of his act that without him, Cass’ weaknesses become more apparent.
Prediction: Cass
RD: Big Cass hasn’t made the most of his opportunities thus far, failing to impress both on promos and in matches. The midcard is his likely home as others push past him in the SmackDown ladder.
Prediction: Bryan fights through a storyline injury for the win.
CM: Big Cass' size will prevent him from ever becoming a complete jobber, but I don't see him ever being a WWE or universal champion unless he improves in the ring. He is decent, but being big is no longer enough in this business.
Prediction: Big Cass wins by taking the low road.
Roman Reigns vs. Jinder Mahal
Q: Has Mahal won you over as an upper-midcard Superstar or will you always see him as the jobber he once was?
AM: At this point, just by the sheer nature of having a WWE title reign, Mahal is a solid midcarder and potential upper-midcarder by default. I still don't find him engaging enough to want to see him feud with anybody in particular, but I buy into his credibility a lot more than this time last year.
Prediction: Reigns is victorious.
KB: I like Mahal right now as an aggressive overconfident midcard heel, though he still does not have the in-ring ability to stand out. He’s clearly talented and working hard to take up this new role which draws me to him despite his limitations.
Prediction: Reigns catches Mahal with a second Spear for the win.
JJ: Mahal is a star now. He draws amazing heat, has worked on his craft, and acts as a solid foil for anyone he opposes. He’s carved a nice niche for himself in WWE
Prediction: Reigns wins.
EB: Mahal has busted his ass to improve to a level few ever saw him reaching. A former WWE champion whose work is infinitely better than it was even a year ago, he has certainly won me over. WWE Creative has let him down more than anything, but that is not a reflection of his work between the ropes or in conditioning himself.
Prediction: Reigns wins.
RD: Mahal has grown and improved but he remains an average wrestler at best. Anyone giving him rave reviews is grading him on a curve.
Prediction: Reigns wins.
CM: While he might not be on the level of Styles or Randy Orton, Mahal has earned my respect as a performer. He was put in a tough position when management decided to fast-track his push and he came out the other end having improved every part of his game.
Prediction: Reigns wins.
Bobby Lashley vs. Sami Zayn
Q: Do you think Lashley will ever be a top star in WWE or did he miss the boat by leaving 10 years ago to pursue MMA?
AM: Lashley's biggest problem has always been his lack of charisma on the mic, which continues to this day. WWE could have given him a world title during his first run or could still do it now, and in both scenarios, it's doubtful it would be anything more than a weak reign based entirely on his look, which hasn't changed at all. He will never be a true top star, as his appearance is mostly all he has, which leaves him a rather hollow person to follow the career of.
Prediction: Lashley wins and hopefully, this feud ceases to exist.
KB: Lashley found his stride once he left WWE, particularly after a couple years in Impact Wrestling, but he’s not allowed to show that in WWE due to his current generic character. Until he turns heel or at least becomes more than the smiling bruiser who likes to have fun, he will never be the star he has all the potential to be.
Prediction: Lashley overwhelms Zayn to win the match.
JJ: I never say never with a wrestler's viability as a star. Organic crowd reactions require opportunity and a bit of luck. I’m not feeling the current path for Lashley’s character and I can’t believe I’m saying this, but his TNA “cocky athlete” persona would fit him better now.
Prediction: Lashley wins
EB: Lashley missed his shot and this early into his return, probably made the wrong choice in returning to the company. His creative booking has been so bad that picturing him in a WWE title feud is about as difficult as defending the horrifically bad storyline he has been involved in with Zayn.
Prediction: Lashley
RD: It’s not looking good for Lashley early on. He upped his game at Impact Wrestling, but it will be tough sledding to compete with the top Tierra WWE.
Prediction: Lashley handles Zayn easily.
CM: If WWE can ever figure out how to use him properly, Lashley could be a huge star. The problem seems to be WWE not wanting to create another Brock Lesnar. Lashley has all the tools to be successful, but it's up to management to put him in the right storyline.
Prediction: Lashley gets a quick win over Zayn to put this feud behind him.
Seth Rollins vs. Elias (Intercontinental Championship)
Q: Elias always gets a great response from the crowd until he starts insulting whatever city he is in. Would he benefit from turning babyface or is he better off as a heel?
AM: Since it still works as a heel act, WWE should keep it going until the fans stop booing. Once he's unable to get the heel reaction, a babyface turn could be fantastic for him, as he can start singing songs making fun of his heel opponents. Until then, stick with what's currently working and don't try to fix what isn't broken.
Prediction: Rollins retains the title.
KB: If Raw needs an extra midcard face, Elias could pull it off. I just don’t know that he’d be better in the role as most wrestlers find more success as heels and Elias’ musical gimmick has always been easier to sell through crowd hatred.
Prediction: Rollins puts away Elias with The Stomp.
JJ: Keep Elias as a heel. Giving him carte blanche to lampoon the crowd adds to his appeal. Think peak heel Rock. As some point, the Elias turn will occur, but I hope it’s more as a “tweener” and not a full-fledged face.
Prediction: Seth retains the gold
EB: There are few heels who can draw genuine heel heat the way Elias does, even if it is so cheap Mick Foley would be proud. The sinister songster is a valuable asset to a Raw brand that, outside of Owens and Mahal, lack depth on the heel side of things.
Prediction: Elias
RD: Elias is best suited to be a heel even if he is popular. His shtick would be hard to adapt for a babyface role.
Prediction: Rollins wins a thriller.
CM: I do think there is potential in Elias as a babyface, but he is working too well as a heel to change course right now. The only reason to turn him is if the right storyline comes along.
Prediction: Elias shocks the world by winning the IC title.
The Bludgeon Brothers vs. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson (SmackDown Tag Titles)
Q: The tag team division on both shows seems to have slowed down since WrestleMania. Why do you think it’s not as hot as it was a few months ago?
AM: This is completely due to the co-branded pay-per-views and some people in WWE not putting the tag teams at a higher priority to focus on for these events. The same thing happened to the cruiserweight division. Clearly, those people feel it isn't worth the time to invest in the tag teams, so they're being pushed aside in favor of the singles stars and their feuds which actually can make up the majority of the card.
Prediction: The Bludgeon Brothers definitely retain their titles.
KB: There’s a lack of storytelling on both brands, and the onus is on the writers to rectify that. Both tag team champions create a wealth of storytelling options that are not being explored.
Prediction: The Bludgeon Brothers dominate to retain the tag team titles.
JJ: We’re getting used to the shiny new Tag division smell. SmackDown has a surplus of tag talent, while Raw searches for new stars and enticing duos. The divisions overall have languished a bit as they search for new rivalries.
Prediction: The Bludgeon Brothers lay waste to the good brothers
EB: The lack of depth on the Raw side is the obvious answer there, but the SmackDown brand is so brimming with talent there really is no excuse or defense for the lack of momentum on the blue brand. Relegating The Bludgeon Brothers vs. Anderson and Gallows to the pre-show will do the division no favors.
Prediction: Bludgeon Brothers
RD: WWE simply hasn’t paid enough attention to it. The Authors of Pain haven’t been around. Sanity has yet to debut. And too many teams are left without a story to tell.
Prediction: Bludgeon Brothers retain.
CM: The tag team division has the best kind of problem right now. It has too many talented teams to service all of them properly. Unfortunately, management put both sets of titles on teams it clearly has no idea what to do with. The lack of momentum can be fixed with a bit of attention from management.
Prediction: Harper and Rowan win a brutal fight.
Nia Jax vs. Ronda Rousey (Raw Women's Title)
Q: Is it too early to put the title on Rousey? Why or why not?
AM: It's far, far too early, as she hasn't been tested in a singles capacity, struggles with every single segment, and it undercuts Jax's title reign considerably. If Rousey gets the belt, she'll be winning it on name recognition and impatience, rather than it being time for Jax to lose or the right time for Rousey to responsibly carry the division on her shoulders.
Prediction: Rousey wins the title, or someone cashes in the Money in the Bank contract to steal it from both of them.
KB: Yes, it is too early to put the title on Rousey because she’s never had a one-on-one match in her career. While fans would accept her with the championship, Rowdy Ronda just cannot be trusted yet to carry major singles feuds.
Prediction: Rousey wins by disqualification after Natalya attacks Rousey, allowing Jax to retain.
JJ: It’s way too early unless they’re going to make her the female Brock Lesnar. Putting the title on Ronda now will impede Jax's growth as champion and may shotgun Rousey to the top too soon. Let her get some shine and then eventually give her a run.
Prediction: Jax retains
EB: It was not too early when Rousey exploded into the UFC, kicked ass and took the title and it will not be too early when she does the same in WWE. Rousey is a game-changer, a Superstar who has the ability to attract attention and drive in new viewers. Putting the title on her and spotlighting her will do wonders for women’s wrestling in WWE in the long run. That does not mean it will happen...
Prediction: Jax
RD: It sure is. Her journey to the top should be drawn out and milked. Hot-shotting her is a mistake.
Prediction: Rousey wins.
CM: When it comes to pro wrestling, whatever will make the company the most money is what it is going to do. Rousey winning the title will bring mainstream attention to the brand during what is usually a slow time of year. She is not on the technical level of many WWE Superstars, but she doesn't have to be to generate a reaction from the crowd.
Prediction: Rousey wins
Carmella vs. Asuka (SmackDown Women's Title)
Q: Would you rather see Asuka win her first title on the main roster or Carmella get an upset victory to cement herself as a worthy champion?
AM: Asuka needs to win this title to get her back on track. If she loses to someone who couldn't possibly ever beat her when she was undefeated, it will prove that Asuka is no longer as valuable a commodity as she once was and without her streak, she's nothing. Carmella's had her playful heel reign long enough to justify her time as a transitional champion.
Prediction: Asuka wins the title unless Mandy Rose or Sonya Deville interfere.
KB: While Carmella has been fun to watch play up crowds, she cannot carry the title like Asuka due to her still limited in-ring ability. Asuka needs to win the title for now so that SmackDown does not fall behind Raw in match quality.
Prediction: Carmella gets a timely distraction to help her roll up Asuka and retain.
JJ: Asuka gets the victory. It’s time to bring back the Empress of Tomorrow and elevate the Women’s title. Either way, I’d love to see an Asuka-Carmella rivalry build over the Summer.
Prediction: Carmella retains
EB: Six weeks ago, we all said there was no chance Carmella beats Charlotte clean in the middle. She did that and earned some credibility for herself. It makes sense that we would say the same about Asuka, who was once unbeatable but is now a shell of the character that made her a cornerstone of NXT. I would rather Asuka rebuild momentum but would not at all be surprised if the champion somehow beats her to continue building legitimacy.
Prediction: Carmella
RD: A dominant Asuka is a sight to behold. She would make a great champ, but delaying her coronation would create more electricity.
Prediction: Carmella cheats her way to retaining.
CM: I want Asuka to be the most dominant woman in the company, but Carmella needs this win. She still has a lot of growing to do as a wrestler, but there is no denying how good she is at playing her role. Defeating The Empress of Tomorrow will give her bragging rights and make her even more obnoxious than she already was.
Prediction: Carmella wins with help from The IIconics.
AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (Last Man Standing, WWE Championship)
Q: Does Nakamura need a manager to help bridge the language gap or is he better off by himself? If yes, who would be a good manager and why?
AM: If Nakamura is going to hold the championship, he certainly needs a manager, as his inability to cut promos will severely and negatively impact any feuds he will have. However, if Styles is going to retain, Nakamura can stay just the way he is and it won't make a big difference.
Prediction: I honestly don't know, but I'm desperately hoping Styles keeps the title.
KB: As a heel, he uses his limited English as a strength, and it really amplifies his character. While he could push that even further with a manager who translates for him, I am all for his current direction all on his own.
Prediction: Nakamura finally stands tall with cheap tactics to take the WWE Championship.
JJ: Nakamura doesn’t need a manager. They’re clearly accentuating his accent to provoke the crowd and create a menacing persona. If he could speak without the mouth guard to sound clearer, it would be OK.
Prediction: Nakamura becomes WWE Champion
EB: Nakamura has the ability to get over on his own based on facial expressions, body language and the occasional brief promo. Saddling him with a manager ruins some of his aura. Let him be, book him better and reap the rewards.
Prediction: Nakamura wins the WWE Championship
RD: His current mic work has been fun. A pairing with Paul Heyman, though, would be magical.
Prediction: Styles survives and remains champ.
CM: The "I don't speak English" joke is only going to get him so far. Nakamura has gotten by on his popularity this long, but he eventually needs someone to help him on the promo side of things. WWE needs to find someone who can do for him what Zelina Vega has done for Andrade "Cien" Almas. Heyman is an obvious choice, and it would be even better if he turned on Lesnar to join Nakamura.
Prediction: Nakamura finally wins the title.
Women's Money in the Bank Match
Q: In an ideal world, which woman would walk out with the briefcase and why would she be the best choice to win?
AM: Given the participants, I'd root for a scenario where Banks captured the briefcase, if not just because it suits her aesthetic and name. Turning her heel would inject more life into her character instead of keeping her in the stagnant babyface role she's been stuck in for a while, so a cash-in could also help manifest that transition.
Prediction: Natalya captures the briefcase.
KB: I said this last year, and I have said it for most women’s matches lately: this should be Lynch’s moment. The Irish Lass Kicker needs a story turn to help her reclaim her spot on SmackDown, and the briefcase would be the perfect chance to set her up for a slow heel turn and a return to the women’s championship.
Prediction: Banks knocks down Charlotte last to take down the briefcase.
JJ: Lynch. I’d love to see her become the shadowy figure that looms over the SD Women’s division. Infusing her with the ferocity and the predatory nature of a competitor waiting in the wings would be another interesting layer to her character.
Prediction: Becky Lynch
EB: Lynch climbing out of the shadow of Charlotte Flair, up the ladder and to the Money in the Bank briefcase would open up so many storyline opportunities, particularly with those two, that it would be ridiculous for WWE creative not to explore that path. Of course, it appears the writing team will go a different direction.
Prediction: Natalya
RD: Lynch returning to championship status via a heel turn and a Money in the Bank cash-in is a smart move. She hasn’t been showcased nearly enough of late and this route would get back in the spotlight in entertaining fashion.
Prediction: Banks nabs the briefcase.
CM: Anyone who reads these prediction panels regularly knows I am a Lynch mark, but in this case, I think Natalya needs the win more than anyone. She has been losing steam on the main roster for a long time and needs something like MITB to get herself back on track.
Prediction: Lynch wins (I can't help but hope).
Men's Money in the Bank Match
Q: We still don’t know which member of The New Day will be competing in this match. Which of the three do you think would be the best addition to the seven other Superstars and why?
AM: Since Joe, Strowman, Owens and Rusev are in it, that negates Big E's purpose as a bigger man. Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston would be better choices to bring some high-flying maneuverability to the match, and between the two, Kingston has more experience and skill in that regard, so he's my pick for who would improve the match the most.
Prediction: The Miz wins the briefcase.
KB: This match needs a high-flyer to provide the big spots in the match, and Woods would be the perfect fit for that role, especially as it would be his first shot at the briefcase. He’s been the most exciting member of New Day to watch recently and he deserves that spotlight away from the more accomplished Kingston and Big E.
Prediction: Joe manages to sneak away with the case.
JJ: Woods. Kingston is an easy choice because he’s a one-man nuclear ladder spot, but Woods is underrated as a performer. I’d love to see him get the solo wrestler shine his other New Day comrades have already experienced
Prediction: Samoa Joe wins Money in The Bank
EB: This is an interesting setup in that Rusev, Samoa Joe and Braun Strowman guarantee a field that is full of bigger bruisers than in years past. Taking that into consideration, Big E would be the best fit. Let him remind fans that behind the grinding, pancakes and unicorns, there is a powerful badass with an Intercontinental Championship already on his resume.
Prediction: The Miz
RD: Big E. He’s the biggest potential star of the group and should use Money in the Bank as a springboard for his singles rise.
Prediction: Samoa Joe is the next Mr. Money in the Bank.
CM: Woods' recent show-stealing performances prove WWE kept him on the sidelines too often for the first couple of years the group was together. He has the verbal and physical skills to stand in the ring with anyone, and seeing as Kofi Kingston has already had several MITB matches, it seems fair for him to step aside and let Woods give it a shot.
Prediction: The Miz
What are your Money in the Bank predictions?