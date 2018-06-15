WWE Money in the Bank 2018: B/R Expert Match Picks, Predictions and Analysis

1 of 10

Q: Where do you see Big Cass at the end of the year? Will he be a top star, a midcard heel or a glorified jobber, and why do you see it playing out that way?

AM: This feud with Bryan isn't going to propel Cass into the main event scene. He'll struggle in his next feud quite a bit, maybe win the United States title along the way, but largely be in the same position Baron Corbin has been, at best, as someone who could go somewhere but perpetually doesn't.

Prediction: Cass gets the win and loses the rubber match at Extreme Rules.

KB: When Cass’ feud with Bryan first started, I assumed he was being built as SmackDown’s new Corbin, a frequently utilized big man heel, but reports of his supposed backstage issues and his booking both signal he isn’t rising too high. I see him as an underused midcard heel going into 2019 who may feud for the United States Championship.

Prediction: Bryan makes Cass tap out again, though after a more competitive fight.

JJ: I see Cass rising as a midcard heel. The injuries and prolonged separation from Enzo Amore derailed his progress a bit. So it will take time, but if he refines his promo and in-ring work, he’ll be fine

Prediction: Big Cass pulls out an improbable victory

EB: Cass is on a one-way trip to midcard heeldom, thanks to a limited skill set that has been exposed the further away he gets from his tag team with Enzo Amore. He is bland from a character perspective, average between the ropes and has limited charisma that has failed to shine without his smaller mouthpiece warming up the crowd for him. It is not for a lack of trying, by any means, but Amore was such an instrumental part of his act that without him, Cass’ weaknesses become more apparent.

Prediction: Cass

RD: Big Cass hasn’t made the most of his opportunities thus far, failing to impress both on promos and in matches. The midcard is his likely home as others push past him in the SmackDown ladder.

Prediction: Bryan fights through a storyline injury for the win.

CM: Big Cass' size will prevent him from ever becoming a complete jobber, but I don't see him ever being a WWE or universal champion unless he improves in the ring. He is decent, but being big is no longer enough in this business.

Prediction: Big Cass wins by taking the low road.