World Cup 2018 Table: Updated Look and Predictions for Friday's Matches

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Spain's quest to win the 2018 FIFA World Cup begins with a Group B showdown with Portugal on Friday, but the recent sacking of manager Julen Lopetegui threatens to upset their bid before it's even started.

Portugal will hope Lopetegui's dismissal and Fernando Hierro's subsequent appointment as his successor will disrupt the Spanish campaign in Russia as they seek a turn-up against the odds in their effort to top the pool.

Egypt and Uruguay will resume the Group A drama elsewhere as both teams look to mimic rivals Russia, who decimated Saudi Arabia 5-0 to climb to the summit as hosts.

Friday's other Group B encounter will pit Morocco against Iran in a clash between the pool's less glamorous inhabitants, each of whom know three points will be crucial to any hopes they have of advancing.

Read on as we preview Friday's World Cup action and provide predictions for how the results will pan out and affect the group standings.

Friday's Fixtures/Predictions

Egypt 1-2 Uruguay, 1 p.m. BST/8 a.m. ET

Morocco 1-0 Iran, 4 p.m. BST/11 a.m. ET

Portugal 1-2 Spain, 7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET

Projected Standings (Goal Difference)

Group A

1. Russia: 3 (+5)

2. Uruguay: 3 (+1)

3. Egypt: 0 (-1)

4. Saudi Arabia: 0 (-5)

Group B

1. Spain: 3 (+1)

2. Morocco: 3 (+1)

3. Egypt: 0 (-1)

4. Portugal: 0 (-1)

Preview

Portugal have travelled to Russia as the reigning champions of Europe and sat fourth in the FIFA rankings, six places above Spain, but that hasn't stopped the bookmakers backing La Furia Roja as Group B front-runners.

Even after Hierro's appointment to take over from Lopetegui, who was fired after it was learned he had accepted the head coach role at Real Madrid, per TalkSport, ESPN FC predicted Spain to take the victory on Friday:

Spain's strength is balanced across the squad and focused largely in their midfield, although they lack the same kind of class in the striker department. Portugal juxtapose them in that sense and will be looking to Cristiano Ronaldo, 33, to ignite the tournament in what's likely to be his last attempt at World Cup glory.

Although Spain failed to progress from their group at the 2014 World Cup, and even taking into account this week's disruptions, their squad depth is arguably the best of any team in the competition.

The old adage insists that while attack wins games, defence wins championships, and one can expect an experienced Spain to top a lop-sided Portugal in their first outing of their campaign in Russia.

Like Portugal, Egypt are also relying on the form of one mane in particular, Mohamed Salah, to lead them to riches, and manager Hector Cuper had an extremely encouraging update regarding his chances of facing Uruguay, per Fox Soccer:

Much talk has been focused on the attacks of the two teams, with Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani leading Uruguay's line. But it's one of their defensive stars, Diego Godin, who ensured the South American side's tactics will be the same whether or not Salah is present, per Goal's Josh Challies:

"We have been preparing a long time ago to play the World Cup and it does not depend on a player.

"[Salah] is a big, decisive player and we prepare ourselves in the same way whether he is [available] or not.

"We are at the maximum concentration, we prepare ourselves conscientiously considering Egypt , but we prepare in the same way."

Despite Russia's destruction of Egypt, Uruguay look the most talented squad in Group A and should prove their mettle, considering they're at their third successive World Cup while the African underdogs are at their first since 1990.

The Group B affair between Morocco and Iran is much harder to call, set between two sides who will need a go-for-broke attitude to make the knockout stages, although commentator Derek Rae thinks either could advance:

Medhi Benatia is the most accomplished defensive figure between the two teams and will have a major impact alone, with the midfields and attacks of both teams boasting the odd gem. Morocco middle men Haki Ziyech and Younes Belhanda are both technically gifted, while Alireza Jahanbakhsh and striker Sardar Azmoun are among Iran's highlights.

That being said, one would expect the defensive composure of the Moroccans to be the difference on Friday, with the two sides looking quite evenly matched everywhere else.