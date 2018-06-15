College World Series 2018: Bracket Dates, TV Schedule and Format

Nati Harnik/Associated Press

The 2018 College World Series field is set and action will get underway from TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Nebraska, on Saturday.

Ahead is all you need to know about this year's College World Series, including games times, TV information, format information and the latest buzz from around the college baseball world.

Full 2018 College World Series Schedule Game Date Matchup Time (ET) TV Info 1 Saturday, June 16 Oregon State vs. North Carolina 3 p.m. ESPN 2 Saturday, June 16 Washington vs. Mississippi State 8 p.m. ESPN 3 Sunday, June 17 Arkansas vs. Texas 2 p.m. ESPN 4 Sunday, June 17 Florida vs. Texas Tech 7 p.m. ESPN2 5 Monday, June 18 Game 1 Loser vs. Game 2 Loser 2 p.m. ESPN 6 Monday, June 18 Game 1 Winner vs. Game 2 Winner 7 p.m. ESPN 7 Tuesday, June 19 Game 3 Loser vs. Game 4 Loser 2 p.m. ESPN 8 Tuesday, June 19 Game 3 Winner vs. Game 4 Winner 7 p.m. ESPN 9 Wednesday, June 20 Game 5 Winner vs. Game 6 Loser 7 p.m. ESPN 10 Thursday, June 21 Gamd 7 Winner vs. Gams 8 Loser 8 p.m. ESPNU 11 Friday, June 22 Game 6 Winner vs. Game 9 Winner 3 p.m. ESPN 12 Friday, June 22 Game 8 Winner vs. Game 10 Winner 8 p.m. ESPN 13 Saturday, June 23 Bracket 1 Final (if necessary) TBA ESPN 14 Saturday, June 23 Bracket 2 Final (if necessary) TBA ESPN 15 Monday, June 25 CWS Final Game 1 7 p.m. ESPN 16 Tuesday, June 26 CWS Final Game 2 7 p.m. ESPN 17 Wednesday, June 27 CWS Final Game 3 (if necessary) 7 p.m. ESPN NCAA.com

How The Tournament Works

The eight remaining teams are separated into two four-team brackets for a double-elimination tournament.

Oregon State, North Carolina, Mississippi State and Washington make up one side of the bracket.

The other side features the No. 1 team in the nation, the Florida Gators, along with Arkansas, Texas Tech and Texas.

Play continues through the bracket, with two losses marking the end of the line until one team is left standing on each side to set up the College World Series finals.



The finals are a best-of-three series for the national title.

A full bracket can be found at NCAA.com.

Notable Storylines



Kody Clemens (Texas) and Elijah MacNamee (Mississippi State) Are Red-Hot

Eric Gay/Associated Press

While Texas and Mississippi State are not among the favorites to win the national title, they do have perhaps the two hottest collegiate hitters on the planet in their lineups.



Kody Clemens went 5-for-8 with three home runs in the Longhorns' win over Tennessee Tech in the Super Regionals. The junior slugger is hitting .356/.449/.745 with 24 home runs and 72 RBI.

Not to be outdone, Elijah MacNamee has been raking all postseason for the Bulldogs.

The junior right fielder has gone 12-for-36 with five home runs and 13 RBI in eight postseason games, including a pair of walk-off blasts to advance the Mississippi State cause.

Will those two keep swinging hot bats, or will someone else step to the forefront in Omaha?



JJ Schwarz (Florida) and Gianluca Dalatri (North Carolina) Back in Action

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

Florida catcher JJ Schwarz slipped to the 38th round of the 2017 draft after a disappointing junior season, and he opted to return for his senior season as a result.

He managed to play his way into the eighth round of this year's draft on the strength of a .325/.404/.601 line that included 16 doubles, 12 home runs and 46 RBI during the regular season.

He suffered a broken bone in his hand in the Gators' regular-season finale, which has sidelined him throughout the postseason. However, he's expected to return for the College World Series, according to Mark Long of the Associated Press (via Washington Post)

Backup Jonah Girand went 0-for-11 with eight strikeouts during the Super Regionals in his absence.

The Gators aren't the only team getting a boost thanks to a key player's return to the roster, as North Carolina has welcomed back pitcher Gianluca Dalatri.

The right-hander went 7-3 with a 3.34 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 85 strikeouts in 97 innings as a freshman last season and was expected to be a big part of the pitching staff this year.

Instead, an elbow injury shelved him after just five starts, and he didn't return until the regular-season finale.

He's made four starts since returning to action with mixed results:

5/19: 4.0 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K

4.0 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K 5/23: 5.0 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 8 K

5.0 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 8 K 6/2: 5.0 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K

5.0 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K 6/9: 3.1 IP, 8 H, 3 ER, 0 BB, 4 K

The team has been understandably careful with his pitch count, but the Tar Heels might consider turning him loose with the season on the line.

All stats courtesy of The Baseball Cube unless otherwise noted.