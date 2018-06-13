2026 World Cup: Potential Host Sites After USA, Mexico, Canada Named Hosts

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

It's official: The joint bid from the USA, Mexico and Canada to host the 2026 World Cup has been successful.

Per the Guardian's Martha Kelner, the bid received 134 votes from the delegates in FIFA Congress, while rivals Morocco received just 65.

The tournament will be the first expanded 48-team World Cup, totalling 80 matches in the space of a month. The greater number of nations and games involved will require greater infrastructure than usual, and the three host nations will share the load.

Mexico and Canada will host 10 matches each—seven in the group stage, two in the round of 32 and one in the round of 16—while the United States will bear the brunt by hosting the remaining 60.

There are currently 23 candidate host cities, which will be whittled down to a final 16 in two years' time, per Fox 26's Mark Berman:

Here are all the cities that could host a World Cup match:

All six Mexican and Canadian cities will be used, while 10 of the 17 U.S. host candidates will be chosen.

Per the winning bid book, here are the venues that will be used in each city along with their respective gross capacities:

Atlanta (USA), Mercedes-Benz Stadium, 75,000

Baltimore (USA), M&T Bank Stadium, 70,976

Boston (USA), Gillette Stadium, 70,000

Cincinnati (USA), Paul Brown Stadium, 67,402

Dallas (USA), AT&T Stadium, 92,967

Denver (USA), Mile High Stadium, 77,595

Edmonton (Canada), Commonwealth Stadium, 56,418

Guadalajara (Mexico), Estadio Akron, 48,071

Houston (USA), NRG Stadium, 722,220

Kansas City (USA), Arrowhead Stadium, 76,640

Los Angeles (USA), Rose Bowl, 88,432

Mexico City (Mexico), Azteca Stadium, 87,523

Miami (USA), Hard Rock Stadium, 67,518

Monterrey (Mexico), BBVA Bancomer Stadium, 53,460

Montreal (Canada), Olympic Stadium, 55,822

Nashville (USA), Nissan Stadium, 69,722

New York/New Jersey (USA), MetLife Stadium, 87,157

Orlando (USA), Camping World Stadium, 65,000

Philadelphia (USA), Lincoln Financial Field, 69,328

San Francisco Bay Area (USA), Levi’s Stadium, 70,909

Seattle (USA), CenturyLink Field, 69,000

Toronto (Canada), BMO Field, 45,500

Washington DC (USA), FedEx Field, 70,659

Sports data journalist David Dubas-Fisher offered some insight into the distances that will be involved:

The average seating capacity of the proposed stadiums is more than 69,000, while the total combined capacity is over 1.6 million.

Unlike in the 1994 World Cup, the MetLife Stadium—which is shared by NFL franchises the New York Giants and the New York Jets—will play host to the final.

Had the Rose Bowl done so, it would have become the third venue to host the World Cup final twice, after the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City and the Maracana in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.



The Azteca hosted the showpiece at the 1970 and 1986 World Cups—which Mexico hosted—and it will be used again in 2026, albeit not in the latter stages.

Canada is the only one of the three nations not to have hosted a men's World Cup, but did put on the Women's World Cup in 2015, where Edmonton and Montreal were host cities.