WWE 205 Live Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 12
If you want to know how WWE feels about the cruiserweight division, all you need to do is look at how the stars of 205 Live are being booked for pay-per-views.
Or maybe we should say how they are not being booked because Backlash completely ignored the entire division and Money in the Bank looks like it will do the same thing.
Being shown exclusively on the WWE Network means 205 Live gets a lot less promotion. The division is supposed to be part of the Raw roster but we haven't seen a cruiserweight match on Monday in months.
Despite being all but forgotten by management, 205 Live has featured some of the best in-ring action in 2018, and most of those show-stealing bouts involved Mustafa Ali, Cedric Alexander or Buddy Murphy.
This week's show featured a big six-man tag match with Drew Gulak, The Brian Kendrick and Jack Gallagher taking on Lucha House Party.
Let's take a look at everything that happened on Tuesday'episode of 205 Live.
The Brian Kendrick, Jack Gallagher and Drew Gulak vs. Lucha House Party
- Having Maverick open the show by narrating clips from the previous week did a great job of setting up the episode. This is how every 205 Live should start.
- Gran Metalik's ring jacket was Liberace-level flashy.
- Kalisto brought a pinata with a picture of Gulak's face stapled to it to the ring. We never found out if there was candy inside.
- Metalik needs a singles push. He is one of the most underused and underappreciated Superstars in the entire company.
- Gulak's use of different submissions was impressive in this match. We need to see him and Daniel Bryan work together at some point.
- Kendrick and Dorado botched the Captain's Hook near the end. They made up for it with their second attempt.
- If Rey Mysterio ever returns to WWE for more than one match, should WWE put him with Lucha House Party or keep him by himself? Share your thoughts in the comment section.
Gulak's alliance with Gallagher and Kendrick might only be a short-term storyline but they work well together because they are all such unique characters.
Their six-man tag match opened the episode, and if the speech Drake Maverick delivered at the top of the show is any indication, this should be the final chapter in this story.
The crowd barely seemed to care about this contest at first, but Kalisto, Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik's signature brand of high-flying offense always gets a reaction out of the WWE Universe.
The action was fast-paced while Lucha House Party was in control and more methodical when the heels had the upper hand. It was exactly how you would expect a match like this to play out, but that's not a bad thing.
While the luchadors supplied the risky spots, Gulak, Gallagher and Kendrick provided the technical and submission-based wrestling to make this a well-rounded contest.
Giving this match almost 20 minutes allowed everyone to have a few standout moments, but when the ref finally counted to three, it was Dorado who got the pin over Kendrick to get the victory for his team.
Grade: B+
Akira Tozawa vs. Steve Irby
- Irby's trunks said "Joey" on the front, so that is probably this jobber's real name.
- WWE should let these local talents use their real names. It would give them some additional exposure and it wouldn't hurt WWE in any way.
- Tozawa is someone WWE has no idea how to use. Even his title run was uneventful. He needs to be repackaged as a vicious heel.
- WWE played another video package for Lio Rush after the match. It looks like the company is going to give him a significant push when he debuts despite never being used as a big star in NXT. He is a talented high-flyer who could be a great addition to the roster if he is used properly.
WWE continued its recent pattern of using jobbers on 205 Live this week when Akira Tozawa took on a man by the name of Steve Irby.
This was Tozawa's first attempt to regain the momentum he lost when Hideo Itami defeated him a few weeks ago, so handing him an easy win made sense.
The problem is fans always know who is going to win a squash match before it starts. There is plenty of Superstars management could have booked to lose to Tozawa who would have been happy just to have some screentime.
Irby was able to get in a surprising amount of offense for someone who was meant to make his opponent look good, but it helped make the match feel slightly more competitive.
As expected, Tozawa scored the win with his patented senton from the top rope.
Grade: C-
Mustafa Ali vs. Tony Nese
- Ali has been wearing the same attire since WrestleMania. He either has multiple copies or washes it every single day because he always works up a sweat during his matches.
- Nese is portrayed as the powerhouse of the division, but he has serious high-flying skills, too. His springboard moonsault is a thing of beauty.
- Ali took a nasty bump when Nese countered a hurricanrana on the top rope by pushing him off and delivering a brutal clothesline. Ali was somehow able to keep going after landing right on his neck and head.
Murphy and Alexander have been the two biggest focal points on 205 Live for several weeks, but they were given a break this week so Tony Nese and Ali could main event the show.
However, Murphy didn't stay home on his couch. He accompanied Nese to the ring for this match even though Maverick had told him to keep the peace earlier in the show. To keep things fair, Alexander came out to make sure Nese and Murphy didn't try anything sneaky.
Ali and Nese are two of the original Superstars to form the division following the Cruiserweight Classic, so they have been able to build up great chemistry over the past two years in dozens of singles and tag team matches.
Both men did their best to live up to the high-quality main events of the past few weeks, but it never quite reached the same level of intensity as Murphy vs. Ali from last week or Murphy vs. Alexander from the week before.
Nese put forth a valiant effort, but it wasn't enough to overcome Ali and the 054.
Grade: A-
