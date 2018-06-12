WWE 205 Live Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 12

0 of 3

Credit: WWE.com

If you want to know how WWE feels about the cruiserweight division, all you need to do is look at how the stars of 205 Live are being booked for pay-per-views.

Or maybe we should say how they are not being booked because Backlash completely ignored the entire division and Money in the Bank looks like it will do the same thing.

Being shown exclusively on the WWE Network means 205 Live gets a lot less promotion. The division is supposed to be part of the Raw roster but we haven't seen a cruiserweight match on Monday in months.

Despite being all but forgotten by management, 205 Live has featured some of the best in-ring action in 2018, and most of those show-stealing bouts involved Mustafa Ali, Cedric Alexander or Buddy Murphy.

This week's show featured a big six-man tag match with Drew Gulak, The Brian Kendrick and Jack Gallagher taking on Lucha House Party.

Let's take a look at everything that happened on Tuesday'episode of 205 Live.