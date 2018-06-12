Red Sox Slugger J.D. Martinez Is on a Tear

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoJune 12, 2018

  1. Iceland's Thunderclap Is Something Else

  2. Embiid Is Having Himself a Summer

  3. Ovi Is Living His Best Life

  4. New Dubs Celebrating 1st Title in Style

  5. Why LeBron Needs to Leave Cleveland

  6. Double Amputee Hikes to the Top of Pikes Peak

  7. 3-Sport Phenom Chooses Pro Baseball Career

  8. 2x SB Champ Now Launching HRs in Pro Baseball

  9. 'The Wheelchair Game' Was 10 Years Ago Today

  10. Hue Jackson 'Cleansed' Cleveland with Lake Erie Plunge

  11. Everybody Wants to Be Friends with Neymar

  12. She Recovered from a Stroke to Make It to WCWS

  13. Embiid Set Twitter on Fire Again

  14. Simulating the World Cup on FIFA

  15. Olympians Flipping for #GymasticsFailChallenge

  16. Four Years Ago, Lance Went Viral

  17. FIFA 18 World Cup Edition Is Coming

  18. Memorial Day Is for the Pups

  19. Ayton Has Boogie-Like Potential 👀

  20. 15 Yrs Ago, LBJ Inked the Biggest Rookie Shoe Deal Ever

Right Arrow Icon

Red Sox Slugger J.D. Martinez has been crushing the ball. How impressive has he been? Watch above for more on Martinez's incredible season. 

Connect to the stories, teams, athletes and highlights that make the game more than a game.

Speaking of the game, it's time to take your sports knowledge to the next level! Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    NL Exec on Bryce: 'He’s Overrated. A Losing Player'

    MLB logo
    MLB

    NL Exec on Bryce: 'He’s Overrated. A Losing Player'

    Craig Calcaterra
    via HardballTalk

    Here's How NYY Lands Bryce Harper

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Here's How NYY Lands Bryce Harper

    Zachary D. Rymer
    via Bleacher Report

    Betts, Altuve Lead AL All-Star Voting

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Betts, Altuve Lead AL All-Star Voting

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Trout Had X-Rays After Fouling Ball Off Leg

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Trout Had X-Rays After Fouling Ball Off Leg

    Craig Calcaterra
    via HardballTalk