Cardinals Surprise National Guard Member, Kitchen Staffer Before Deployment

Cardinals Surprise National Guard Member, Kitchen Staffer Before DeploymentJune 12, 2018
The Arizona Cardinals honored team kitchen staffer and Arizona Army National Guard member Leo Longoria on Tuesday before his military deployment.
The Cardinals tweeted a video of head coach Steve Wilks bringing his entire team into the dining area to show its respect for Longoria:
Arizona Cardinals @AZCardinals
Specialist Leo Longoria is an integral member of the Cardinals kitchen staff and in the Arizona Army National Guard. He is being deployed this evening. This morning, he thought he was stopping by Cards HQ to bid farewell to his coworkers. The team had something else in mind. https://t.co/PuhQrCkauV
Wilks and his players chanted Longoria's name and cheered when he emerged from the kitchen.
In addition to thanking Longoria for his service and presenting him with Cardinals camouflage gear to wear while he's deployed, Wilks told Longoria that his job will be waiting for him when he returns.
Longoria called the moment "awesome," and said, "It warmed my heart."
