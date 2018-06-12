Cardinals Surprise National Guard Member, Kitchen Staffer Before Deployment

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

The Arizona Cardinals honored team kitchen staffer and Arizona Army National Guard member Leo Longoria on Tuesday before his military deployment.



The Cardinals tweeted a video of head coach Steve Wilks bringing his entire team into the dining area to show its respect for Longoria:

Wilks and his players chanted Longoria's name and cheered when he emerged from the kitchen.

In addition to thanking Longoria for his service and presenting him with Cardinals camouflage gear to wear while he's deployed, Wilks told Longoria that his job will be waiting for him when he returns.

Longoria called the moment "awesome," and said, "It warmed my heart."