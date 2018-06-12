New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves: Odds, Analysis, MLB Betting Pick

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

The Atlanta Braves (37-28) hope to stay in first place in the National League East on Tuesday, when they host the New York Mets (28-34) as solid home favorites at the sportsbooks for this divisional matchup.

The Braves will be playing the first of two games against the Mets, while the Washington Nationals visit the New York Yankees for a pair.

Atlanta and Washington are currently tied for the NL East lead.

MLB betting line: The Braves opened as -146 favorites (wager $146 to win $100); the total is at 8.5 runs, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

MLB betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 6.0-1.0, Braves (MLB picks on every game)

Why the Mets can pay on the MLB lines

New York ended an eight-game losing streak on Sunday and did it in style, becoming the first team to blank the Yankees this year.

The Mets also beat one of the best pitchers in baseball in Luis Severino, which should be a huge boost to their confidence going into this series at Atlanta.

Next up in the rotation is Zack Wheeler (2-4, 4.57 ERA), who will be attempting to stop a personal losing skid here.

The 28-year-old has lost three consecutive decisions, but New York has also dropped seven in a row with him on the mound overall.

Last time out, Wheeler pitched seven scoreless innings against the Baltimore Orioles in a 1-0 loss, allowing three hits with one walk and five strikeouts.

Why the Braves can pay on the MLB lines

Opposing Wheeler in the pitching matchup for the Braves will be Mike Foltynewicz (5-4, 2.31 ERA), who has not been a tough-luck loser this season like his counterpart.

Instead, the 26-year-old has been outstanding in his last six starts, giving up just four earned runs in 37 innings of work, with his ERA dropping from a high of 3.65.

Foltynewicz is 1-1 in two June starts with a sparkling 1.29 ERA, as opposing batters are hitting only .146 against him so far this month.

If the righty can continue to pitch well in this spot, Atlanta will be in a great position to kick off this short series with an easy victory.

Smart betting pick

All five of Foltynewicz's wins this year have been decided by at least three runs, with four of them resulting in margins of four or more.

The Braves have also won six of the past eight meetings with the Mets, according to the OddsShark MLB Database, with four of them decided by one run.

While it is tempting to take the runline, the safer and smarter pick is to simply bet Atlanta to win the series opener on the moneyline.

MLB betting trends

New York is 1-8 in its last nine games.

Atlanta is 2-4 in its last six games.

Atlanta is 6-2 in its last eight games against New York.

