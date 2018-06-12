David Haye Announces Retirement from Professional Boxing

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Former WBA heavyweight champion David Haye has announced his retirement from professional boxing after 15-and-a-half years in the ring.

Haye suffered the second of two back-to-back defeats against Tony Bellew in May and took to his official Twitter account on Tuesday to confirm his decision:

The 37-year-old beat Russian giant Nikolai Valuev in 2008 to win the WBA heavyweight crown, arguably the biggest achievement of his career, and he spoke of that victory as a particular highlight:

"Lifting that world heavyweight championship meant I'd fulfilled a promise I'd made to my mum, Jane, at the age of three.

"It also meant I was the second boxer in history—after Evander Holyfield—to win world titles at cruiserweight and heavyweight. That was an incredibly proud moment for me and my family and friends."

The Hayemaker's other greatest accolade was unifying the cruiserweight world titles, although some may argue against his "undisputed" status in the division owing to a lack of superstar opponents he faced.

One of Haye's most successful nights in the weight class came in his November 2007 seventh-round stoppage of Frenchman Jean-Marc Mormeck, which was well-remembered by sports writer Ben Dirs:

Haye has taken his leave of the sport for a second time, having first retired in October 2011 after he lost to Wladimir Klitschko by unanimous decision.

The Londoner lost four times in 32 fights, two of which came against Bellew over the past 18 months.

Boxing writer Michael Benson chronicled Haye's achievements in the ring and celebrated his accolades after a difficult end to his career risked tarnishing his legacy in British boxing:

The Daily Mail's Riath Al-Samarrai reported in May of Haye's plans to retire and focus on his promotion company Hayemaker Ringstar, which boasts Olympic silver medallist Joe Joyce among its stable of talent.

Haye was an energetic persona outside the ring as well as in it and clashed with several of his opponents, most infamously in an incident with Dereck Chisora at a press conference in 2012.

The 28-4 fighter also won over much of the British public when he appeared on I'm A Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here in 2012, when he finished third.

Haye was a divisive character at times, like many great boxers tend to be, and he takes his leave of the sport having made an impact that many up-and-coming British talents will look to emulate.