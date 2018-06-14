Top Prospects on the Verge of 2018 MLB StardomJune 14, 2018
Top Prospects on the Verge of 2018 MLB Stardom
Which MLB prospects are poised to set the league ablaze? It's a tantalizing question.
As spring cedes to summer, let's examine a half-dozen MiLB blue chips with a chance to be the answer.
We narrowed our focus to players in the minor leagues but with the pedigree, stats and path to playing time to be plausible near-term stars. They're listed according to their MLB.com prospect rankings.
While there's no such thing as a sure thing, these guys are as close as it gets.
Alex Verdugo, OF, Los Angeles Dodgers
MLB.com Prospect Rank: No. 28
After Alex Verdugo slashed .265/.306/.382 in 37 MLB plate appearances in late April and early May, the Los Angeles Dodgers sent him back to Triple-A Oklahoma City for further seasoning.
Despite an ankle injury, he's hit a robust .323 and gone 8-for-17 in his last four games in the Pacific Coast League.
The Dodgers aren't going to recall the 22-year-old so he can ride the pine. If he keeps raking in the minors, however, at some point injury or underperformance will open up a spot with the defending National League champs.
Kyle Tucker, OF, Houston Astros
MLB.com Prospect Rank: No. 14
Even though outfielder Kyle Tucker hit .409 with five home runs in 20 games this spring for the Houston Astros, the team sent him to Triple-A Fresno.
The 21-year-old has posted an .826 OPS with nine homers in 58 games at that level. He's clearly on the precipice of The Show.
The Astros have enough depth to be patient and are in unambiguous win-now mode after hoisting a Commissioner's Trophy in 2017.
At a certain point, they'll be obligated to offer Tucker a look.
Brendan Rodgers, INF, Colorado Rockies
MLB.com Prospect Rank: No. 10
In 60 games with the Hartford Yard Goats, the Colorado Rockies' Double-A affiliate, infielder Brendan Rodgers has smacked 14 doubles and 13 home runs.
"You can tell he wants to work. And his body is allowing it because he's developing it in the right way," Yard Goats skipper Warren Schaeffer said of the 21-year-old, per John Altavilla of The Athletic. "His mental and physical development has been fantastic. He's developed like a first-rounder, like a great baseball player should."
Trevor Story and DJ LeMahieu are ensconced at shortstop and second base, respectively, for Colorado.
With LeMahieu's free agency looming as the Rockies look to maintain contact in the competitive NL West, though, Rodgers should enter the middle infield picture sooner than later.
Michael Kopech, RHP, Chicago White Sox
MLB.com Prospect Rank: No. 8
You've heard the legend of Michael Kopech and his radar gun-melting fastball. If not, you can read about it in this feature by Bleacher Report's Scott Miller.
In 12 starts at Triple-A Charlotte this season, Kopech sports a 4.70 ERA, which validates the Chicago White Sox's decision to keep him in the minor leagues.
That said, the 22-year-old is also averaging 12.1 strikeouts per nine innings and flashing the stuff of a bona fide ace.
"In Michael's instance, we're trying to develop a front-end starter," White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said, per Teddy Greenstein of the Chicago Tribune.
Consider that mission on the fast track.
Nick Senzel, INF, Cincinnati Reds
MLB.com Prospect Rank: No. 5
Nick Senzel has seen time at second base and third base this season at Triple-A Louisville. He's also posted an .820 OPS at that level.
He's the second overall pick in the 2016 amateur draft and plays for a club in full-on rebuild mode.
The Cincinnati Reds will bide their time until there's a place for Senzel to play every day. Given his stick and defensive versatility, expect to see the 22-year-old ply his trade at Great American Ball Park soon.
Eloy Jimenez, OF, Chicago White Sox
MLB.com Prospect Rank: No. 3
Top MLB.com prospect Ronald Acuna of the Atlanta Braves successfully made his MLB debut but succumbed to a knee injury.
The ascent of No. 2 overall prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr. with the Toronto Blue Jays was delayed by a knee injury as well.
That leaves No. 3 prospect Eloy Jimenez to fill the void.
The ChiSox don't have to rush Jimenez to the MLB stage, but the 21-year-old is hitting .321 with a .941 OPS at Double-A Birmingham. His defense is a work in progress, yet Jimenez is swinging like a big leaguer with 10 homers and 14 doubles in 49 contests.
His time to shine on the South Side is rapidly approaching.
All statistics current as of Wednesday and courtesy of Baseball Reference.