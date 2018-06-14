Top Prospects on the Verge of 2018 MLB Stardom

0 of 6

Ron Vesely/Getty Images

Which MLB prospects are poised to set the league ablaze? It's a tantalizing question.

As spring cedes to summer, let's examine a half-dozen MiLB blue chips with a chance to be the answer.

We narrowed our focus to players in the minor leagues but with the pedigree, stats and path to playing time to be plausible near-term stars. They're listed according to their MLB.com prospect rankings.

While there's no such thing as a sure thing, these guys are as close as it gets.