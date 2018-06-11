Eagles, Patriots Lead Updated NFL Betting Odds to Win NFC, AFC Championships

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

It's been more than two decades since there has been a Super Bowl rematch (Dallas and Buffalo, XXVII and XXVIII), but Vegas believes it's a possibility for the 2018 season.

The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII in February to win their first-ever Super Bowl. Both squads are the favorites to make it out of their respective conference, per OddsShark:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.