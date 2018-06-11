Eagles, Patriots Lead Updated NFL Betting Odds to Win NFC, AFC Championships

Eagles, Patriots Lead Updated NFL Betting Odds to Win NFC, AFC ChampionshipsJune 12, 2018
It's been more than two decades since there has been a Super Bowl rematch (Dallas and Buffalo, XXVII and XXVIII), but Vegas believes it's a possibility for the 2018 season.
The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII in February to win their first-ever Super Bowl. Both squads are the favorites to make it out of their respective conference, per OddsShark:
Odds to win the AFC Championship (@BovadaLV): Patriots +250 Steelers +400 Texans +850 Jaguars +900 Chargers +950 Chiefs +1100 Broncos +1500 Raiders +1500 Ravens +1500 Titans +1500 Colts +2500 Bengals +3000 Browns +3000 Bills +3300 Dolphins +3500 Jets +4500
Odds to win the NFC Championship (@BovadaLV): Eagles +400 Vikings +550 Rams +600 Packers +600 Saints +900 Falcons +1000 49ers +1200 Panthers +1400 Cowboys +1400 Lions +1800 Seahawks +2000 Redskins +2500 Giants +2500 Buccaneers +2500 Bears +4000 Cardinals +4500
