Oliver Luck's XFL Commissioner Contract Reportedly May Be Worth $20M Guaranteed

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJune 11, 2018

FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2015, file photo, Oliver Luck speaks with members of the media at the NCAA Convention in Oxon, Md. Former NFL quarterback Oliver Luck is leaving his high-ranking position at the NCAA to become commissioner of the XFL, the second edition of professional wrestling mogul Vince McMahon's football league. McMahon announced the hire four months after unveiling plans to relaunch the XFL, which folded in 2001 after its only season. The new XFL is scheduled to begin in 2020. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File)
Cliff Owen/Associated Press

New XFL commissioner Oliver Luck is reportedly set to make at least $20 million in his new role—and stands to make more if the league succeeds.

Michael Smith of the Sports Business Journal reported the Vince McMahon-backed venture could hand Luck up to $30 million guaranteed.

Luck previously worked in the NCAA office as the executive vice president for regulatory affairs.

           

