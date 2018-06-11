Oliver Luck's XFL Commissioner Contract Reportedly May Be Worth $20M Guaranteed

Cliff Owen/Associated Press

New XFL commissioner Oliver Luck is reportedly set to make at least $20 million in his new role—and stands to make more if the league succeeds.

Michael Smith of the Sports Business Journal reported the Vince McMahon-backed venture could hand Luck up to $30 million guaranteed.

Luck previously worked in the NCAA office as the executive vice president for regulatory affairs.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.