Simms & Lefkoe: Florio Invades! Top WR Corps in NFL, Belichick's Pancakes

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoJune 14, 2018

The Simms & Lefkoe Podcast
The Simms & Lefkoe PodcastBleacher Report

It's a special edition of Simms & Lefkoe!

Mike Florio invades the pod to talk about the history of ProFootballTalk, whether Aaron Rodgers is truly the GOAT, and how the Colts are controlling the narrative surrounding Andrew Luck

Later in the show, Chris and Adam discuss LeSean McCoy's comments about Josh Allen, which team has the best WR corps, the comparisons between Lamar Jackson and Michael Vick, plus much more!

Follow us @SimmsAndLefkoe on Twitter and Instagram to tell us what you think of the show!

Warning: Contains NSFW language.

To subscribe to the show on iTunes, click here.

Your teams. Your highlights. Your scores...all in one place! Download the free Bleacher Report app now.

Related

    Cowboys Pay Zack Martin Big 💰

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Cowboys Pay Zack Martin Big 💰

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Don't Hate TO for Hall of Fame Decision

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Don't Hate TO for Hall of Fame Decision

    Mike Freeman
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Pats Were Shopping Gronk 3 Days Before Draft

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Pats Were Shopping Gronk 3 Days Before Draft

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Rodgers, Brady, Wentz Lead 2018 MVP Odds

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Rodgers, Brady, Wentz Lead 2018 MVP Odds

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report