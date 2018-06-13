Simms & Lefkoe: Florio Invades! Top WR Corps in NFL, Belichick's Pancakes

Bleacher Report

It's a special edition of Simms & Lefkoe!

Mike Florio invades the pod to talk about the history of ProFootballTalk, whether Aaron Rodgers is truly the GOAT, and how the Colts are controlling the narrative surrounding Andrew Luck.

Later in the show, Chris and Adam discuss LeSean McCoy's comments about Josh Allen, which team has the best WR corps, the comparisons between Lamar Jackson and Michael Vick, plus much more!

Follow us @SimmsAndLefkoe on Twitter and Instagram to tell us what you think of the show!

Warning: Contains NSFW language.

To subscribe to the show on iTunes, click here.

Your teams. Your highlights. Your scores...all in one place! Download the free Bleacher Report app now.