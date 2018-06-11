Simms & Lefkoe: Gronk Interview! Earl Thomas Holdout, Edelman Suspended

It's a very special Tuesday edition of Simms & Lefkoe!

Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski joins the show, thanks to Tide. We caught up with Gronk during the production of his new Tide commercial. He talked about the fastest beer chugger on the Patriots, why he throws Tide pods at Tom Brady, and much more!

Also on today's show, Chris and Adam discuss Julian Edelman's suspension, Earl Thomas' holdout, T.O.'s Hall of Fame decision, and much more!

Warning: Contains NSFW language.

