Brock Lesnar, Jon Jones Have Mutual Interest in UFC Fight, Dana White Says

If Brock Lesnar makes a return to the UFC, Dana White already has an opponent in mind: Jon Jones.

"Jon Jones is very interested in Brock Lesnar, and Brock is very interested in Jon Jones," White told TMZ Sports.



Jones and Lesnar, two of the biggest names in mixed martial arts history, are both suspended for failed drug tests.

Jones is suspended for a failed test before his win over Daniel Cormier at UFC 214. He is currently awaiting a ruling from the United States Anti-Doping Agency, which could keep him out of the sport for four years.

Lesnar is serving a suspension related to a failed test during his UFC 200 win over Mark Hunt. The WWE star retired after the fight and has been out of the USADA testing pool ever since.

