Brock Lesnar, Jon Jones Have Mutual Interest in UFC Fight, Dana White Says

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJune 11, 2018

Dana White, president of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, the largest mixed martial arts organization in the world, opens a UFC weigh-in Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, in Boston. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia)
Stephan Savoia/Associated Press

If Brock Lesnar makes a return to the UFC, Dana White already has an opponent in mind: Jon Jones.

"Jon Jones is very interested in Brock Lesnar, and Brock is very interested in Jon Jones," White told TMZ Sports.

Jones and Lesnar, two of the biggest names in mixed martial arts history, are both suspended for failed drug tests.

Jones is suspended for a failed test before his win over Daniel Cormier at UFC 214. He is currently awaiting a ruling from the United States Anti-Doping Agency, which could keep him out of the sport for four years.

Lesnar is serving a suspension related to a failed test during his UFC 200 win over Mark Hunt. The WWE star retired after the fight and has been out of the USADA testing pool ever since.

         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Whittaker Survives Romero in Brutal Classic

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Whittaker Survives Romero in Brutal Classic

    Alex Ballentine
    via Bleacher Report

    Matches to Make After UFC 225

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Matches to Make After UFC 225

    Nathan McCarter
    via Bleacher Report

    Dana Thinks Punk Should 'Call It a Wrap' on UFC 😬

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Dana Thinks Punk Should 'Call It a Wrap' on UFC 😬

    Matt Jones
    via Bleacher Report

    Dana White: UFC Going Back to Afternoon Weigh-Ins

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Dana White: UFC Going Back to Afternoon Weigh-Ins

    MMA Fighting
    via MMA Fighting