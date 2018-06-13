NFL Veterans Who Could Still Be Cut This Offseason

1 of 6

Al Pereira/Getty Images

Last offseason, the New England Patriots offered then-restricted free agent running back Mike Gillislee a two-year, $6.4 million deal that the Buffalo Bills didn't match, which paved his way to the division rival.

After two solid outings in which he accumulated 33 carries for 114 yards and four touchdowns, Gillislee faded. After Week 2, he didn't log more than 12 rushing attempts in a game, only eclipsed 50 yards on the ground once and didn't score another touchdown until he suited up against the Bills in Week 16 after a string of healthy scratches. The team also listed him inactive for Super Bowl LII.

During the offseason, New England signed running back Jeremy Hill and drafted tailback Sony Michel in the first round. According to Andy Hart of the team's official website, Gillislee struggled early in OTAs.

"His first day of the new year in front of the media didn't look great," he wrote. "He struggled in bag drills and drew the ire of veteran coach Ivan Fears. Based on his production last season and the competition at the position, Gillislee could be in a battle for his roster life."

Obviously, training camp carries more weight on roster decisions than workouts in shorts. Nonetheless, Gillislee finds himself at a crowded position, which narrows his chances at redeeming a subpar season and a slow second-year start in New England.