NFL Rookies Who Will Play Biggest Roles This Season

Jeffrey T. Barnes/Associated Press

Most rookies enter the NFL understanding they must earn their stripes. For a smaller group, there are expectations to look the part of starters and take on bigger roles right away.

In some cases, specifically those of first-rounders, there's no time to take reps with second- or third-stringers. Several rookies have already lined up with starters in preparation for Week 1.

In other scenarios, coaching staffs opt to follow more gradual plans through organized team activities before ramping up in-house competitions during training camps.

As most teams set up for mandatory minicamps, we'll take a look at rookies primed to assume the biggest responsibilities during the upcoming season.