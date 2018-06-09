Spain Beat Tunisia 1-0 in Friendly Action Behind Iago Aspas Late Goal

Gill Clark@@gillclarkyFeatured Columnist IJune 9, 2018

Spain's forward Iago Aspas (R) celebrates after scoring a goal with Spain's forward Diego Costa during the friendly football match between Spain and Tunisia at Krasnodar's stadium on June 9, 2018. (Photo by PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU / AFP) (Photo credit should read PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/AFP/Getty Images)
PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/Getty Images

Spain needed a late goal from substitute Iago Aspas to secure a hard-fought 1-0 win over Tunisia in their final international friendly before the FIFA 2018 World Cup.

Tunisia frustrated the hosts for long periods of the match, which seemed to be heading for a draw until Aspas fired home with six minutes remaining.

             

