Steve Young on Terrell Owens Skipping HOF Ceremony: 'I Beg Him to Reconsider'

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Steve Young urged former Niners teammate Terrell Owens to reconsider his decision to skip the 2018 Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony in August.

On Thursday, Cam Inman of the Bay Area News Group provided comments Young, who was inducted in 2005, made on ESPN about Owens potentially burning bridges with the Hall of Fame and its members.

"The damage to the relationship could be permanent. You don't want that," he said. "So I beg him to reconsider because the longevity of all the people that want to respect him and that he should respect as well. Forget about, 'I'm mad at the voters, I'm mad at the system.' The damage that could be done by not going could overwhelm him over a period of time."

Owens released a statement Thursday confirming his intention to skip the proceedings and said he'll announce his plans for a celebration of his career at a later date.

"While I am incredibly appreciative of this opportunity, I have made the decision to publicly decline my invitation to attend the induction ceremony in Canton," he said. "... After visiting Canton earlier this year, I came to the realization that I wish to celebrate what will be one of the most memorable days of my life, elsewhere."

The 44-year-old former standout wide receiver had previously voiced his displeasure about the voting process that led him to fall short of induction in his first two tries.

Hall of Fame president David Baker also released a statement after Owens' decision became public.

"We are disappointed [but] will respect Terrell's decision not to participate in the Enshrinement," he said. "While unprecedented, the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the nearly 5,000 volunteers and the entire community are committed to celebrating the excellence of the Class of 2018 that will kick off the NFL's 99th season."

Antics aside, Owens is one of the greatest receivers in NFL history.

He ranks second all-time in receiving yards (15,934), third in touchdown catches (153) and eighth in receptions (1,078). He earned six Pro Bowl selections and was named First Team All-Pro five times.