Tyson Fury Beats Sefer Seferi Via 4th-Round TKO in 1st Fight Since 2015

Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

In his first match in over two years, Tyson Fury showed he hasn't slowed down with a win over Sefer Seferi Saturday via stoppage after the fourth round.

The former world heavyweight champion faced little resistance in his return to the ring in Manchester Arena, England, controlling the action before his opponent couldn't handle anymore.

Seferi entered the day with a 23-1 record, but the 39-year-old was no match for the English superstar, who moved to 26-0 in his career.

Fury hadn't competed in a professional match since beating Wladimir Klitschko in 2015 for the world heavyweight title, but the time off didn't limit expectations. According to OddsShark, he was a 1-100 favorite to beat Seferi, who had 16-1 odds to win.

His choice of walk-out music also made references to his absence, without much subtlety:

Unfortunately, this might have been the highlight of the day for the fans.

Neither fighter showed much enthusiasm, and, at one point, Fury was distracted by a scuffle in the stands.

There was a little more action in the third and fourth rounds with the 29-year-old showcasing some of the skill we have seen in the past. However, he struggled to square up any hits against a much smaller opponent.

After the fourth round, Seferi threw in the towel, much to the disappointment of those watching along:

Despite the lack of drama, Fury came through with the win to stay undefeated and potentially put himself back on the path toward a world championship.

The English star already had his sights beyond this match, targeting future bouts against Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder, via Luke Reddy of BBC Sport. After earning a win, he could be headed toward another title fight before too long.