HOF Defensive End Chris Doleman Returns to Hometown to Celebrate Career

HOF Defensive End Chris Doleman Returns to Hometown to Celebrate CareerJune 8, 2018
Hue Jackson 'Cleansed' Cleveland with Lake Erie Plunge
'Last Chance U 'Star Getting His NFL Shot
Is 44-Year-Old T.O. Working Out for a Comeback?
Eagles Drafted a 6'8", 346-Lb Rugby Player 😳
Happy 4-Year Anniversary to the 2014 NFL WR Class
One-Handed LB Might Be Draft's Biggest Badass
Mayfield's Journey to the Draft Ends Thursday
Ball Fam Has Nothing on the St. Browns 😏
NFL Stars Spending Their Offseasons Giving Back
Derrius Guice Runs from Difficult Upbringing
Harold Landry Is Draft's Best Pure Pass-Rusher
Which Teams Are the Best Fit for Dez?
Johnny Football Is BACK!
Quavo's Mega-Celebrity Flag Football Game
Meet the NFL's Next Alshon Jeffery
Tremaine Edmunds Is NFL Draft No-Brainer
Grading the Rams' Deal with Suh
Meet the Undisputed Top CB in the NFL Draft
Grading Jordy Nelson's Deal with the Raiders
Grading the Kirk Cousins Contract
Watch the video above to see Pro Football Hall of Famer Chris Doleman honored by his hometown with a Built Ford Tough Hometown Hall of Fame award.
Connect to the stories, teams, athletes and highlights that make the game more than a game.
Speaking of the game, it's time to take your sports knowledge to the next level! Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.
Freeman: Goodell Has Gone from 'Ass-Kicker' to 'Ass-Kisser'