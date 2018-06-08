Former NFL Player Kellen Winslow Jr. Arrested for Residential Burglary

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

Former NFL tight end Kellen Winslow Jr. was reportedly arrested Thursday in Encinitas, California, on charges of residential burglary.

According to KUSI, Winslow was confronted by a resident at the Park Encinitas Mobile Home Park who called police "because he did not recognize him as being the resident who lived there."

NBC San Diego reported Winslow was formally charged with one felony count of first-degree burglary. He has released after posting $50,000 bail.

Winslow, 34, spent 10 seasons in the NFL after he was selected sixth overall in the 2004 draft by the Cleveland Browns. Following a slow start to his career that was largely precipitated by injuries, Winslow earned a 2007 Pro Bowl nod after he tallied 82 receptions for a career-high 1,106 yards and five touchdowns.

He also spent time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2009-11), New England Patriots (2012) and New York Jets (2013).

During his final season, Winslow was suspended four games for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing drugs. He was also arrested in December 2013 for possession of synthetic marijuana.