New York Yankees vs. New York Mets: Odds, Analysis, MLB Betting Pick

The New York Mets (27-32) will look to snap a six-game losing streak Friday when they host the New York Yankees (40-18) in the opener of their interleague series as small home underdogs.

The Mets have fallen 7.5 games back of the lead in the National League East, while the Yankees will be going for their third straight victory to try to extend their series-winning streak to five.

MLB betting line: The Yankees opened as -116 favorites (wager $116 to win $100); the total is at 7.5 runs, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

MLB betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 4.7-1.5, Yankees (MLB picks on every game)

Why the Yankees can pay on the MLB lines

The Yankees remain in second place in the American League East behind the Boston Red Sox but have fared well against the Mets recently, going 8-2 in the past 10 meetings, according to the OddsShark MLB Database.

Going back even further, they are 12-4 in the last 16 games between the teams, winning four in a row heading into this one.

The Bronx Bombers will send Masahiro Tanaka (7-2, 4.79 ERA) to the hill, and they have not lost one of his starts since April 17. In fact, he is riding a personal five-game winning streak during that stretch, allowing three runs or less five times.

Why the Mets can pay on the MLB lines

While Tanaka has been solid lately for the Yankees, the Mets will have ace Jacob deGrom (4-0, 1.49 ERA) going to the mound.

Even though they have lost five of his last six starts, he has given up only three runs in 33 innings over that period, walking 10 batters and striking out 50.

In those losses, the Mets have scored two runs or less four times, so they obviously need to find a way to generate more offense to support him. If they can do that, they will have a solid shot to beat the Yankees in this spot.

Smart betting pick

DeGrom has struggled against the Yankees over the previous three seasons, going 1-2 with a 5.12 ERA in three starts. Meanwhile, Tanaka has been even worse versus the Mets, going 0-2 with a 5.84 ERA in two outings.

This may look like an exciting pitching duel on paper, but the over is 6-3 in the past nine meetings and will cash again here.

MLB betting trends

The Yankees are 7-1 in their last eight games.

The Yankees are 5-1 in their last six games on the road.

The total has gone under in five of the Mets' last seven games.

