Capitals Parade 2018: Route, Date, Schedule, TV Info and More

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

The Washington Capitals were able to celebrate their first-ever Stanley Cup championship in Las Vegas after a road victory in Game 5 on Thursday, but now, it's time for the team to celebrate with its fans back home in the nation's capital.

According to Katherine Fominykh of the Baltimore Sun, the parade will take place Tuesday beginning at 11 a.m. ET.

She added that the parade will start at Constitution Avenue and 17th Street NW before moving to 7th Street NW and ending at the National Mall.

This is a moment that was 44 years in the making. Before this season, the Capitals had made it to just one Stanley Cup Final in franchise history. Now, they will finally get to raise a banner to the Capital One Arena rafters.

It was quite a roller coaster of a postseason for Washington. The Capitals fell behind 0-2 to the Columbus Blue Jackets in the first round with Philipp Grubauer starting in net. It was during Game 2 that Barry Trotz opted to turn to Braden Holtby, a move that turned out to be critical. The team wound up rattling off four straight victories against the Blue Jackets to advance to the second round.

After having been knocked out by Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins in each of the past two postseasons, Alexander Ovechkin and the Capitals finally got past their archrivals in a six-game series.

Washington jumped out to a 2-0 series lead over the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Eastern Conference Final before dropping the next three contests. Facing elimination, Holtby posted back-to-back shutouts to lead the team to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 1998.

The Capitals lost Game 1 to the expansion Vegas Golden Knights but went on to rattle off four straight victories to claim their first Cup. Washington entered the third period of Game 5 trailing by one goal, but it got an equalizer midway through the period and Lars Eller followed up moments later with the Cup-clinching score.

It took Ovechkin 13 seasons to deliver a championship, but the 2004 No. 1 overall pick finally cemented his legacy with a ring (and a Conn Smythe Trophy as the playoff MVP).

This is a city that has waited a long time to celebrate a championship in the four major sports. Washington's last major title came in Super Bowl XXVI back in 1992. The Wizards franchise's last championship came in 1978 when they were the Bullets. The Nationals have yet to win the World Series.

The partying started on Thursday night after Game 5, but now, in Washington, D.C., will be able to officially celebrate with the Cup.