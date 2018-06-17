WWE Money in the Bank 2018 Matches: Final Picks and Predictions for Entire Card

10 of 10

Credit: WWE.com

Nearly all of the men in the Money in the Bank ladder match have a solid chance of winning, save for whichever member of The New Day competes, but there are a few who stand out.

Braun Strowman is clearly the biggest of the bunch and has been prioritized as the favorite, which essentially hurts his chances of winning. WWE likes to swerve the audience from the most obvious pick, so this rules him out.

Rusev has his followers, but the company can't decide on whether to push him as a babyface or a heel. That makes it hard to put a lot of faith in him coming out on top.

Finn Balor and Kevin Owens would have been sorely missed if they weren't in this match, but their roles will likely be that of workhorses to keep the flow going instead of potential winners.

For the most part, this comes down to Bobby Roode, Samoa Joe and The Miz.

Ideally, the two briefcases should be split with one going to Raw and one going to SmackDown, so if Natalya takes the women's, a man from SmackDown should win, eliminating Roode from the mix.

The Glorious One hasn't accomplished much on Monday nights since the Superstar Shake-up anyway, so he doesn't have the momentum to make him a favorite here.

That leaves us with Joe and The Miz—both of whom could do this gimmick justice. Between the two, though, The Miz needs the extra advantage that comes with the briefcase.

Joe is more physically imposing and could simply pick a fight with AJ Styles to enter the title hunt. He's more of a fighter and less of a weasel, so cashing in while a champion is down suits The Miz much better, as he did the exact thing with his one and only world title reign so far.

With the potential of this setting up a match between The Miz and Daniel Bryan in the future as the headlining act for SmackDown, it's too good to pass up and if WWE goes in a different direction, let's hope it's just as good, if not better.

Final Pick: The Miz wins the Money in the Bank ladder match.

Anthony Mango is the owner of the wrestling website Smark Out Moment and the host of the podcast show Smack Talk on YouTube, iTunes and Stitcher. You can follow him on Facebook and elsewhere for more.