Bills to Legalize Sports Gambling in New Jersey Awaiting Governor Approval

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 7, 2018

Men watch horse racing on an array of screen at Monmouth Park Racetrack in Oceanport, N.J., Monday, May 14, 2018. The Supreme Court on Monday gave its go-ahead for states to allow gambling on sports across the nation, striking down a federal law that barred betting on football, basketball, baseball and other sports in most states. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Seth Wenig/Associated Press

The New Jersey Assembly and Senate unanimously approved bills to legalize sports betting at casinos and racetracks in the state, ESPN's David Purdum reported Thursday.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy needs to sign off on the bill before they become law.

"Governor Murphy looks forward to closely reviewing the sports betting legislation that was recently passed by the Legislature," Murphy's press secretary Dan Bryan said. "The Governor has long been supportive of New Jersey's right to allow sports betting and he wants to ensure that the proposed regulatory scheme is fair and reasonable."

The move by New Jersey legislators comes after the state successfully lobbied in front of the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn a near-nationwide ban on sports gambling.

Delaware became the first state besides Nevada to legalize sports betting when Gov. John Carney placed a $10 bet on the Philadelphia Phillies to beat the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday night. The Phillies beat the Cubs 6-1 shortly thereafter.

According to ESPN's Ryan Rodenberg, three other states (Mississippi, Pennsylvania and West Virginia) have passed bills to legalize sports betting, but none of the three have made the activity officially legal.

Purdum reported at least two locations in New Jersey—the Monmouth Park racetrack and Borgata casino—will be able to immediately offer sports betting once Murphy signs the bill. The governor has 45 days to make his decision.

