WWE Money in the Bank 2018 Matches: Bobby Roode and Most Likely Heel, Face Turns

Credit: WWE.com

Change is a constant and inevitable part of WWE. With no offseason, WWE needs to freshen up the product often to keep fans engaged. Most of the time, this comes in the form of heel and face turns, pushing a character into a new place on the card.

WWE Money in the Bank 2018 has been built as a huge show for WWE, and one major way to sell the show's impact would be to have a few character changes along the way. The possibilities this card provides are certainly numerous.

The men's and women's Money in the Bank ladder matches include eight wrestlers all vying for one briefcase. This leaves many story possibilities plus the case itself is frequently used to set up dramatic heel turns alongside championship victories.

The seeds have been planted for numerous potential moves with wrestlers showing signs that they might be at the end of their current runs. Moreover, there are many performers in desperate need of that change, and it would not be much trouble to push them in a fresh direction.

These are the most likely heel and face turns that could come about at Money in the Bank from a slow-burn start for Bobby Roode to a vicious betrayal by Natalya.