Belmont Stakes Entries 2018: Purse Payout, Vegas Betting Odds, Field Lineup

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistJune 8, 2018

ELMONT, NY - JUNE 07: Restoring Hope with Humberto Gomez aboard gallops in preparation for the 150th Belmont Stakes at Belmont Park on June 07, 2018 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Alex Evers/Eclipse Sportswire/Getty Images)
Eclipse Sportswire/Getty Images

Justify will be one of 10 horses bidding for glory on Saturday at the 2018 Belmont Stakes, as he pursues a historic Triple Crown victory.

Up for grabs once again in the 150th Run for the Carnations will be a total purse of $1.5 million, and based on the past four years, the winner will claim $800,000 of that.

After winning the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness Stakes, Justify is the favourite to win in Belmont Park on Saturday. Here is the lineup, complete with the latest odds, according to OddsShark

  • Gate 1: Justify, 4-5
  • Gate 2: Free Drop Billy, 50-1
  • Gate 3: Bravazo, 7-1
  • Gate 4: Hofburg, 4-1
  • Gate 5: Restoring Hope*
  • Gate 6: Gronkowski, 25-1
  • Gate 7: Tenfold, 10-1
  • Gate 8: Vino Rossi, 9-1
  • Gate 9: Noble Indy, 33-1
  • Gate 10: Blended Citizen, 12-1

*Odds not listed.

                       

Justify will start from Gate 1, which means he will be up against the rail.

While such a post position is not as damning as it might be in the Kentucky Derby given its larger field, trainer Bob Baffert was not happy with the draw.

"I never do like the rail," Baffert said, per USA Today's Dan Wolken. "We have it. We can't change it. We'll just deal with it."

As TVG's Candice Hare noted, it's not ideal for Justify:

The inside position has produced 23 winners in the race's history, more than any other post, but success from Gate 1 has not been the case for some time, per David Grening of the Daily Racing Form:

Justify has plenty of pace out of the gate, so it might not be a significant hindrance. But it's another hurdle he'll have to overcome to achieve Triple Crown glory.

It's also worth noting that Gate 3, where Bravazo will start, has produced 15 winners in the past, including back-to-back victories for Ruler on Ice and Union Rags in 2011 and 2012, respectively.

Without having to worry about being trapped on the inside heading into the first turn, Bravazo—who came within half a length of Justify at the Preakness Stakes—should be a serious contender to Justify's throne in New York.

Related

    Is the Greatest Coach in Sports a Horse Trainer?

    Horse Racing logo
    Horse Racing

    Is the Greatest Coach in Sports a Horse Trainer?

    Tom Weir
    via Bleacher Report

    Belmont Stakes 2018 Post Positions

    Horse Racing logo
    Horse Racing

    Belmont Stakes 2018 Post Positions

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Full Belmont Stakes Odds Sheet

    Horse Racing logo
    Horse Racing

    Full Belmont Stakes Odds Sheet

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report

    Top Belmont Contenders and Unheralded Horses

    Horse Racing logo
    Horse Racing

    Top Belmont Contenders and Unheralded Horses

    Tom Sunderland
    via Bleacher Report