Bark-Andre Furry Is the Breakout Star of the Stanley Cup Playoffs

Right Arrow Icon

The Vegas Golden Knights made the Stanley Cup Final in their inaugural season. Is their most famous fan also the furriest? Watch above to see how Bark-Andre Furry, a Golden Knights-loving Jack Russell Terrier, has taken social media by storm.

