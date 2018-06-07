HBO Releases Trailer for 'Hard Knocks' Featuring the Cleveland Browns

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

HBO released the preview trailer for the upcoming season of Hard Knocks featuring the Cleveland Browns on Thursday.

Much of the focus is on some of the new faces the Browns brought in during the offseason:

After going 0-16 last season and 1-15 the season before, the Browns made significant changes to their roster. That included trading for wide receiver Jarvis Landry and quarterback Tyrod Taylor; drafting quarterback Baker Mayfield No. 1 overall, cornerback Denzel Ward No. 4 overall and running back Nick Chubb in the second round; and signing running back Carlos Hyde.

Browns head coach Hue Jackson has been consistent in saying Taylor will be the team's starting quarterback in 2018 after leading the Buffalo Bills to the playoffs last season. Still, Mayfield's development and attempt to win the job figure to be key parts of the show.

Hard Knocks debuted in 2001, and since its return in 2007, it has followed a different team throughout training camp every year except 2011.

The new season of Hard Knocks featuring the Browns will debut Aug. 7 at 10 p.m. ET on HBO.

