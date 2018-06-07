Branden Albert Arrest Video Shows Police Taser Ex-NFL Star Twice

John Raoux/Associated Press

Video from former NFL offensive tackle Branden Albert's February arrest in Georgia was obtained and released by TMZ Sports on Thursday.

In the video, Albert was hit with a taser twice by police after trying to push his way out of a jewelry store. Although he managed to pull the taser prongs off of his body, he was then tackled by an officer and arrested.

Albert allegedly punched a hole in a wall and threatened the owner of Icebox Jewelry.

The 33-year-old Albert spent nine seasons in the NFL with the Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins as a left tackle, and he was named to the Pro Bowl twice.

He was originally selected with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2008 NFL draft out of Virginia by the Chiefs.

Albert was traded from the Dolphins to the Jacksonville Jaguars last year, but he retired from the NFL before reporting.

ESPN's Adam Caplan later reported Albert planned to play for the Jags, but he was released and remains unsigned.

Albert will return to court in June on charges of second degree criminal damages and willful obstruction of a law officer.