Capitals vs. Golden Knights: Game 5 Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule

Alex Brandon/Associated Press

The Vegas Golden Knights face their first elimination game in franchise history on Thursday in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final.

To even get this far as an expansion team is an incredible achievement, but the Golden Knights want to keep their season alive and put some pressure back on the Washington Capitals.

Over the last three games, it's been hard for Vegas to gain an upper hand in the series due to a lack of scoring from top players and Washington's timely offensive production, among other things.

While it sounds like a simple task, scoring the first goal is vital for both sides in Game 5, and if it's Vegas who strikes first, the series could extend to Game 6.

Game 5 Information

Date: Thursday, June 7

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live or NBC Sports app

Odds (via OddsShark): Vegas (-132; Bet $132 to win $100): Washington (+102; Bet $100 to win $102)

Vegas Must Capitalize On Fast Start

Vegas bombarded the Capitals with offensive pressure in the opening 10 minutes of Game 4, but it was unable to produce a goal.

The failure to score allowed Washington to bolt down the ice and record the first tally of the contest just before the halfway mark of the first period.

The Capitals went on to beat Marc-Andre Fleury three more times before the Golden Knights stopped the bleeding and scored in the third period.

In order to gain confidence on home ice in Game 5, the Golden Knights must produce a similar bout of pressure and challenge Braden Holtby with a plethora of scoring opportunities.

Vegas has had luck on home ice throughout the postseason, as it's scored first in each of the nine contests at T-Mobile Arena, per NHL PR:

Six of the nine opening strikes came within the first 10 minutes, and the goal for Gerard Gallant's team should be to add a seventh to that total.

The top line of Jonathan Marchessault, William Karlsson and Reilly Smith must set the tone for the Knights, and a goal from either of the three players would do wonders for their confidence and the team given how much they've struggled in the Stanley Cup Final.

Washington Needs Continued Production From All 4 Lines

Evgeny Kuznetsov and Alexander Ovechkin received most of the praise of the Washington skaters because of their exploits throughout the postseason, but they aren't the only ones striking the back of the goal.

Eight Washington players have three or more points in the Stanley Cup Final, while 11 of the 18 active skaters scored a goal in the first four games.

Of course, the offensive tempo is set by the top line of Kuznetsov, Ovechkin and Tom Wilson, but the other three forward trios have played their part as well.

T.J. Oshie was the standout star outside of the top line in Game 4, as he produced a goal and two assists to complement Kuznetsov's four assists and Ovechkin's three handouts.

Oshie's Game 4 production pushed him over 20 postseason points, which made the Capitals the 17th team in playoff history to have four players with 20 or more points, per NHL PR:

John Carlson and Lars Eller have a chance to join Oshie, Kuznetsov, Ovechkin and Nicklas Backstrom in that group by the time the series is over.

While it is going to be tough to absorb Vegas' fast start once again, the Capitals should be able to deal with it and then take control by the second period with their dominant offense.

If Game 5 plays out in a similar fashion to Game 4, Washington, D.C. will experience a celebration it hasn't had in quite some time.

Statistics obtained from Hockey Reference

