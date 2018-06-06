Capitals' Devante Smith-Pelly: Donald Trump Says Things That Are Racist, Sexist

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Two days ago, President Donald Trump canceled the planned celebration of the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl championship over dissatisfaction with the number of players expected in attendance.

It looks like he could be dealing with the same thing should the Washington Capitals win the Stanley Cup Final.

Capitals winger Devante Smith-Pelly told reporters Wednesday he has his "mind made up" about whether he would attend a potential White House visit with the team.

"The things that he spews are straight-up racist and sexist," Smith-Pelly said. "Some of the things he’s said are pretty gross … It hasn’t come up here, but I think I already have my mind made up.”

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

