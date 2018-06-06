Capitals' Devante Smith-Pelly: Donald Trump Says Things That Are Racist, Sexist

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJune 6, 2018

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 04: Braden Holtby #70 and Devante Smith-Pelly #25 of the Washington Capitals celebrate their team's 6-2 win over the Vegas Golden Knights in Game Four of the 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Final at Capital One Arena on June 4, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Two days ago, President Donald Trump canceled the planned celebration of the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl championship over dissatisfaction with the number of players expected in attendance.

It looks like he could be dealing with the same thing should the Washington Capitals win the Stanley Cup Final.

Capitals winger Devante Smith-Pelly told reporters Wednesday he has his "mind made up" about whether he would attend a potential White House visit with the team. 

"The things that he spews are straight-up racist and sexist," Smith-Pelly said. "Some of the things he’s said are pretty gross … It hasn’t come up here, but I think I already have my mind made up.”

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Behind the Scenes of Golden Knights' Pregame Show

    NHL logo
    NHL

    Behind the Scenes of Golden Knights' Pregame Show

    NBC Sports
    via NBC Sports

    How James Neal's Miss Swung Game 4

    Washington Capitals logo
    Washington Capitals

    How James Neal's Miss Swung Game 4

    Adam Gretz
    via ProHockeyTalk

    Capitals’ Stanley Cup Final Run Is Trotz’s Masterpiece

    Washington Capitals logo
    Washington Capitals

    Capitals’ Stanley Cup Final Run Is Trotz’s Masterpiece

    James O'Brien
    via ProHockeyTalk

    Report: Cherry Expected to Return to 'Hockey Night in Canada'

    NHL logo
    NHL

    Report: Cherry Expected to Return to 'Hockey Night in Canada'

    NHL.com
    via NHL.com