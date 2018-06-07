NHL Rumors: Latest Trade Buzz on Phil Kessel, Jeff Skinner and More

Nick Wass/Associated Press

While the Vegas Golden Knights and Washington Capitals do battle in the Stanley Cup Final, the 29 other NHL franchises are trying to figure out how to get to that same spot. The back end of June and the first week or two of July is always exciting for hockey fans, spurred on by the entry draft—one of the few times when every general manager is in the same place at the same time during the year—and the beginning of free agency.

It's a dangerous but incredibly important span of time around the league, with organizations scrambling to fill perceived vacancies via the trade or free-agency route; two of the most dangerous roads to take when it comes to building a champion in the NHL these days.

Still, when quality players such as Phil Kessel, Jeff Skinner and Ryan O'Reilly are possibly available, you can expect managers from around the NHL to at least kick tires.

Phil Kessel's Future as a Pittsburgh Penguin is in Doubt

Last week, Josh Yohe of TheAthletic.com reported that "all is not well in the relationship between Kessel and Mike Sullivan." According to the report, it's the situation between player and coach has been becoming increasingly problematic over the last year, and it has led to various trade rumors involving the sniper.

Adding fuel to the fire were recent comments from general manager Jim Rutherford, who had every opportunity to say that Kessel wasn't going to be traded, but he didn't. While he did tell Pierre LeBrun of TheAthletic.com that speculation was "blown out of proportion," as Tim Benz of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review points out, he never clarified what speculation was being overhyped.

"What speculation was he referring to?" Benz wrote. "The speculation of a trade? Or the speculation over the alleged disconnect between Kessel and head coach Mike Sullivan?"

That's a fair point. If Rutherford knew that he wasn't going to trade the wing, then why wouldn't he say so? Instead, he told LeBrun that "I don't feel we have to trade Phil Kessel."

This situation is one worth keeping a close eye on. The Penguins could use some cap space, and Kessel is on the books for $6.8 million per year until 2022, according to CapFriendly.com. Mucking things up a bit is the forward's modified no-trade clause, which allows Kessel to submit a list of eight teams he'd accept a trade to.

Jeff Skinner Could be Traded as Carolina Hurricanes Seek Toughness



It was evident that changes were coming for the Carolina Hurricanes after new owner Tom Dundon spoke with the press after the regular season ended. At the start of April, he told NHL.com correspondent Kurt Dusterberg that he was looking for a specific set of characteristics on his team.



"Either the players have to be tougher or you have to bring in tougher players," he said. "I'm easy, I'll take either one."

Dusterberg continued: "We will have to see when they get back (for training camp) if their bodies are bigger, stronger, faster, and if their attitudes are consistent with what they told me they will be. I don't think any of them were good enough, so we had that conversation."

That's about as writing-on-the-wall as things get in the NHL.

NHL insider Bob McKenzie spoke about Jeff Skinner specifically on his podcast recently, and stated that he thought the 26-year-old's days with the Hurricanes were "numbered." Whether the 9th-worst offense in the league (in terms of average goals scored per game) should trade away a player who has led the team in scoring in two out of the last three seasons is another discussion.

If Skinner is up for grabs—and it sounds like he is—then there will be plenty of potential suitors. He'll need a new contract after this season, so if Carolina is looking to get as much value as possible out of a trade, then it'll likely come sooner rather than later—possibly at the draft.

Buffalo Sabres Aiming High in Possible Ryan O'Reilly Trade

The Buffalo Sabres aren't close to being a playoff team. They finished dead last in the Eastern Conference in 2017-18—a whopping 35 points out from the final wild-card spot—and haven't finished higher than seventh in the Atlantic Division in half a decade.

Quick turnarounds happen (just look at the New Jersey Devils) but those kinds of pieces don't appear to be in place for the Sabres. Which could mean that Ryan O'Reilly is a luxury they don't have to afford. The 27-year-old has five seasons left on a deal that carries a cap hit of $7.5 million.

With Jack Eichel in place as the future of the franchise and a legit postseason run still at least a year or two out, it could make a lot of sense for general manager Jason Botterill to acquire a basket of assets for O'Reilly. Top-six centers rarely become available on the trade market, and the term left on this contract gives the acquiring team tons of control.

Elliotte Friedman was on Vancouver's SportsNet 650, and he had this to say about a potential move involving the pivot (h/t to Chris Nichols of FRSHockey.com for the transcription):



"I think obviously Jason Botterill was really unhappy at the end of last year. Obviously, Ryan O’Reilly was unhappy at the end of last year. There’s something to that. He’s a center and it’s really hard to find centers. But I think that Botterill is aiming high and he’s going to want to get something really big for him. And until you find somebody who’s willing to pay that price, I mean Botterill could hold."

Finding a rival GM who is willing to trade a bundle of futures and (presumably) young NHL-ready talent is never easy, but if there's a team out there who thinks they're just one center away from taking a run at the Stanley Cup, then O'Reilly is likely the most enticing option available via trade.