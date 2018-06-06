Lenny Dykstra to Uber Driver Before Arrest: 'I'll F--king Shoot You'

Nick Ut/Associated Press

Lenny Dykstra shouted a profane threat at an Uber driver prior to being arrested during an incident on May 23, according to police.

Per My Central Jersey's Nick Muscavage, the official police report of Dykstra's arrest says he yelled "I'll f--king shoot you" after brandishing a bag to make it appear as if he was holding a gun to the back of the driver's head.

Per USA Today's Scott Gleeson, Dykstra was arrested by the Linden Police Department in New Jersey after threatening to kill the Uber driver after he refused to change the destination on his GPS.

Officers didn't find a weapon in the vehicle, but discovered traces of cocaine, MDMA and marijuana in Dykstra's belongings.

Dykstra, a three-time MLB All-Star, was charged with third-degree making terroristic threats, third degree charges for possession of cocaine and MDMA, and disorderly persons charges for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Michael Brucki, Dykstra's attorney, told Muscavage they have new evidence that will exonerate his client.

"The information that we just found out flips the situation into a totally different light and shows Lenny as the victim," he said. "There's new evidence that will be revealed."

Dykstra is scheduled to appear in court in July.