MLB Draft 2018: Teams with Best Overall Results and Grades

After 40 rounds and three days, the 2018 Major League Baseball draft came to an end with all 30 teams happy to have found players they will develop into franchise cornerstones in the future.

With more teams giving an opportunity to prospects at an early age—there has been at least one player who made their MLB debut at age 19 or 20 every year since 2007—fans no longer have to wait years after the draft to see what their favorite team's next great star is capable of doing.

Before closing the book on the 2018 MLB draft, here are the team's that produced the best results.

MLB Draft Grades

Arizona Diamondbacks: B (Top Pick: Matt McLain, SS, Beckman HS California)

Atlanta Braves: A- (Top Pick: Carter Stewart, RHP, Eau Gallie HS Florida)

Baltimore Orioles: B- (Top Pick: Grayson Rodriguez, RHP, Central Heights HS Texas)

Boston Red Sox: B (Top Pick: Triston Casas, 3B, American Heritage HS Florida)

Chicago Cubs: C+ (Top Pick: Nico Hoerner, SS, Stanford)

Chicago White Sox: B+ (Top Pick: Nick Madrigal, 2B, Oregon State)

Cincinnati Reds: B (Top Pick: Jonathan India, 3B, Florida)

Cleveland Indians: B+ (Top Pick: Noah Naylor, C, St. Joan of Arc HS Ontario)

Colorado Rockies: B (Top Pick: Ryan Rolison, LHP, Mississippi)

Detroit Tigers: A (Top Pick: Casey Mize, RHP, Auburn )

Houston Astros: C+ (Top Pick: Seth Beer, OF, Clemson)

Kansas City Royals: B+ (Top Pick: Brady Singer, RHP, Florida)

Los Angeles Angels: B+ (Top Pick: Jordyn Adams, OF, Green Hope HS North Carolina)

Los Angeles Dodgers: B (Top Pick: J.T. Ginn, RHP, Brandon HS Mississippi)

Miami Marlins: C+ (Top Pick: Connor Scott, OF, Plant HS Florida)

Milwaukee Brewers: B- (Top Pick: Brice Turang, SS, Santiago HS California)

Minnesota Twins: B (Top Pick: Trevor Larnach, OF, Oregon State)

New York Mets: C (Top Pick: Jarred Kelenic, OF, Waukesha West HS Wisconsin)

New York Yankees: B- (Top Pick: Anthony Seigler, C, Cartersville HS Georgia)

Oakland Athletics: B (Top Pick: Kyler Murray, OF, Oklahoma)

Philadelphia Phillies: B- (Top Pick: Alec Bohm, 3B, Wichita State)

Pittsburgh Pirates: B (Top Pick: Travis Swaggerty, OF, South Alabama)

San Diego Padres: B- (Top Pick: Ryan Weathers, LHP, Loretto HS Tennessee)

San Francisco Giants: A- (Top Pick: Joey Bart, C, Georgia Tech )

Seattle Mariners: B (Top Pick: Logan Gilbert, RHP, Stetson)

St. Louis Cardinals: B+ (Top Pick: Nolan Gorman, 3B, O'Connor HS Arizona)

Tampa Bay Rays: C (Top Pick: Matthew Liberatore, LHP, Mountain Ridge HS Arizona)

Texas Rangers: B- (Top Pick: Cole Winn, RHP, Orange Lutheran HS California)

Toronto Blue Jays: B (Top Pick: Jordan Groshans, SS, Magnolia HS Texas)

Washington Nationals: B+ (Top Pick: Mason Denaburg, RHP, Merritt Island HS Florida)

Best Draft: Detroit Tigers

ESPN's Keith Law had the best summation of Detroit's decision to select Auburn right-hander Casey Mize with the No. 1 overall pick.

"The Tigers had the first pick in a draft with one player who was clearly the best, and they took him," Law wrote. "Sometimes you deserve credit for not screwing up a good thing."

Mize, a polished college pitcher who should move through the minors quickly, has a 2.95 ERA with 151 strikeouts and 12 walks in 109.2 innings at Auburn this season. He's the prize of Detroit's class and will be the anchor of its starting rotation, possibly as soon as 2019.

Each of Detroit's first six picks—Mize, Parker Meadows, Kody Clemens, Kingston Liniak, Adam Wolf, Hugh Smith—were among the top 200 prospects in this year's draft class, per MLB.com's rankings.

Texas second baseman Clemens, son of Roger Clemens, is the biggest name among Tigers draftees. He is hitting .346 with 21 homers in 60 games for the Longhorns this season, and his bat will have to carry him to the big leagues:

Assuming the Tigers are able to sign each of those top six picks, their improving farm system will look even better as they continue their rebuilding efforts.

Best Gamble: Ethan Hankins to Cleveland Indians (No. 35 overall)

Coming into the year, Ethan Hankins was in the mix to be the No. 1 overall pick.

MLB.com's Jim Callis projected Hankins would be selected by the San Francisco Giants second last December, adding the right-hander had the best fastball in the draft class.

A shoulder injury in February clouded Hankins' draft status. Callis reported it was a muscular issue that only needed physical therapy.

Law noted in his Day 1 draft recap that Hankins was hitting 95 mph regularly after returning to the mound and was throwing at less than maximum effort—likely to protect his arm.

Assuming Hankins' medicals check out, Cleveland was able to draft arguably the top high school pitcher in the 2018 class with the final pick of the compensatory round.

The Indians will also have to convince Hankins to walk away from a scholarship at Vanderbilt, one of the best baseball programs in the country, and take a deal with a maximum slot value of $2,016,400.

For perspective, if Hankins had remained healthy and been selected by the Giants, the slot value for the No. 2 pick is $7,494,600.

Cleveland does have some leverage, because if Hankins suffers a serious injury in college after having shoulder problems coming out of high school, teams may not be willing to invest even $2 million to sign him.

If Hankins believes in himself and is able to stay healthy, he could go to Vanderbilt and become the No. 1 overall pick in three years.

It was a bold risk for Cleveland to select Hankins given those factors, but it's one that could pay huge dividends if he signs because of where he was taken and what he has the potential to become.

Best Storyline: When will Kyler Murray Make it to the Diamond?

The Oakland A's pulled off one of the first big shockers of the draft by selecting Oklahoma's Kyler Murray at No. 9 overall.

Murray is competing to be the Sooners' starting quarterback in 2018. He also had a strong season for the baseball team with a .296/.398/.556 slash line.

After being drafted by the A's, Murray remained steadfast about playing football:

A's scouting director Eric Kubota told MLB.com's Jane Lee noted Murray's athleticism and upside outweighed any concerns about his football career.

"The risk of the football was, in our opinion, outweighed by the upside on the baseball field," Kubota said. "We were totally on board with his desire to play quarterback at Oklahoma. Frankly, we're kind of excited to be an Oklahoma fan for 12 games."

Per ESPN's Jake Trotter, NCAA rules allow athletes to play professional baseball after signing a contract with a team and maintain their amateur status in football, leaving open the possibility Murray could play for the Sooners before joining the Athletics.

The A's quickly took care of securing a deal with Murray. FanRag Sports' Jon Heyman reported the two sides agreed to a deal worth nearly $5 million that allows him to play football in 2018.

Assuming Murray does play football, the A's will be covering their eyes on every play to make sure the jewel of their 2018 draft class makes it through the season unscathed.