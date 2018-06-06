Joey Bosa: Brother Nick Better Than I Was at Ohio State, Will Be Scary to Watch

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

Joey Bosa was a Pro Bowler last season in his second year in the NFL, but he believes his brother, Nick, is even better.

On NFL Total Access Wednesday, Bosa was asked about giving advice to his brother, who is a sophomore at Ohio State:

The Los Angeles Charger said, via Dane Belbeck of the Score:

"He doesn't really need any help; he's an absolute monster. I think he's light-years ahead of any spot I ever got to in college. He hasn't had too much playing time over the last few years because of the seniors and older guys they've had there. Once he gets his full reign this year, people will understand what he's capable of. It's going to be pretty scary to watch."

Joey Bosa was a star at Ohio State before becoming the No. 3 overall pick in the 2016 draft to the Los Angeles Chargers. He has more than lived up to the hype, totaling 23 sacks in his first 28 games in the league.

That fact that his brother could be better is a scary thought but perfectly reasonable.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller, in his initial big board, listed Nick Bosa as the No. 1 player in the 2019 draft class after two strong years with the Buckeyes.

The 20-year-old finished last season with 8.5 sacks and 16 tackles for loss, earning the Big Ten's Defensive Lineman of the Year award. He was also named second-team All-American by the Associated Press, a significant achievement considering the estimation that he still hasn't gotten a "full reign."

With his talent and the ability to learn from his brother, Nick Bosa has a chance to be a star at both the college level this season and in the pros.