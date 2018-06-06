Floyd Mayweather Shuts Down TMZ Description of Donald Trump as His Friend

John Locher/Associated Press

Floyd Mayweather Jr. downplayed his connection to United States President Donald Trump after the former boxer visited with Trump following his 2016 election victory.

On Wednesday, TMZ Sports provided comments from Mayweather, who noted he had a similar relationship with former President Barack Obama.

"Hold up, hold up, hold up, hold up," Mayweather said. "Friends is a strong word."

He added: "I know a lot of people. I knew Barack Obama. I know Donald Trump. I know a lot of people."

The topic came up when TMZ Sports asked the undefeated boxer about Trump's decision to cancel a visit with the Philadelphia Eagles amid his feud with the NFL about players kneeling during the national anthem.

"I don't want my name in no bulls--t," Mayweather said. "I'm out of it."

After visiting Trump in November 2016, Mayweather defended Trump last September after vulgar comments the president made about women were caught on tape, saying it was "locker room talk."

"I feel people shy away from realness. This man didn't do nothing. Listen, if y'all didn't want the man in the White House, y'all should have voted the other way," Mayweather told Hollywood Unlocked (via Sporting News). "It ain't like he went and robbed—he done his homework. He did what he had to do and he got there."

Trump and his wife, Melania Trump, attended Mayweather's victory over Manny Pacquiao in May 2015.

Mayweather has been retired since he defeated MMA star Conor McGregor in August to take his career record to 50-0.