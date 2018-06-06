2018 MLB Draft Results: Biggest Winners and Losers of the Entire Draft

2 of 8

Rogelio V. Solis/Associated Press

Despite an impressive college resume, Jake Mangum has now been overlooked two years in a row.

As a draft-eligible sophomore last season, he hit .324/.380/.385 with 15 doubles and 14 stolen bases while playing through a broken left hand, yet signability concerns caused him to slip to the 30th round and he returned to Mississippi State for his junior season.

It's been more of the same this spring, as he posted a .353/.432/.475 line while flashing more gap power and raising his walk rate from 2.9 to 8.4 percent.

Yet as of writing this, we're midway through the 24th round and he has yet to hear his name called.

MLB.com gave him a glowing review while ranking him as the No. 180 prospect in this class:

"Mangum's best tool is his speed, which grades as plus-plus out of the batter's box but doesn't play quite that fast and hasn't translated into elite base-stealing or defensive ability. A switch-hitter, he concentrates on making contact and getting on base, an approach that leaves him with almost no power. He's doing a better job of working counts and drawing walks as a junior, though he still needs more patience to become a true table-setter.

Mangum also has improved his jumps and reads this year, making him a solid defender in center field. He has a stronger arm than most players at his position, having reached 93 mph with his fastball when he started five games on the mound as a sophomore. He proved his grit by playing through a broken left hand for much of last season."

At this point, it looks like he'll be heading back to campus for his senior season. He'll lose any leverage he might have had in negotiations next spring when his college eligibility runs out.