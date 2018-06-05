GM Garth Snow, Head Coach Doug Weight Fired by Islanders

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJune 5, 2018

New York Islanders head coach Doug Weight gives instructions during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh, Saturday, March 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

The New York Islanders announced the firing of general manager Garth Snow and head coach Doug Weight from their current positions Tuesday.

Islanders president of hockey operations Lou Lamoriello will take over as GM and lead the search to find the Isles' new coach. Snow and Weight will remain with the team in different roles.

"The New York Islanders would like to thank both Garth and Doug for their dedication to the franchise," Lamoriello said. "Both started their tenures with the franchise as players and grew as tremendous leaders to the positions they held."

Snow took over as general manager following his NHL retirement in July 2006 after a 12-year playing career as a goaltender.

The Isles qualified for the playoffs just four times across his 12 seasons as GM, and never advanced beyond the second round in those postseason appearances.

In April, Snow said he planned to return for the 2018-19 season.

"For me, 2006 when I took over this position, it was a situation where it was an all-out rebuild where we had to bring in talent through the draft," he told reporters. "Now we're in a situation where we feel we can compete for a Stanley Cup."

Weight took over as head coach following the dismissal of Jack Capuano. He compiled a 59-49-14 record across one-and-a-half years in charge. The team didn't make the playoffs either season.

Lamoriello, a Hockey Hall of Fame inductee, previously served as general manager of the New Jersey Devils and Toronto Maple Leafs.

He was demoted by the Leafs in April and subsequently left the organization last month to join the Islanders.

Now he'll lead the Isles through a crucial offseason with star center John Tavares eligible to become an unrestricted free agent this summer.

