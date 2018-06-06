2018 MLB Draft Grades: Results and Scores for Each Team Before Wednesday

Associated Press

The biggest names and the brightest prospects were selected during the first two rounds of the MLB draft Monday, and the talent level was also impressive on the second day of the selection meeting as well.

The league's 30 teams selected players in Rounds 3 through 10, and while many of these players will need two years or more of minor-league seasoning to develop their talent, the sharpest teams have found players who can play important roles in the future.

Kody Clemens, the son of pitching legend Roger Clemens, was selected in the third round by the Detroit Tigers.

The younger Clemens is a second baseman who played his college baseball with the University of Texas, and he was the first player selected on Day 2. The 6'1", 170-pound Clemens is a left-handed hitter, and he has been on fire this season with a .346 average, 21 home runs and 68 RBI.

Here's a look at the MLB draft through two days, courtesy of MLB.com, along with our draft grades heading into Wednesday, the final day of the draft.

MLB Draft Grades through Day 2

Arizona Diamondbacks (A-): Best second-day selection: RHP Jackson Goddard, Kansas, 3rd round

Atlanta Braves (B-): Best second-day selection: RHP Tristan Beck, Stanford, 4th round

Baltimore Orioles (A-): Best second-day selection: RHP Blaine Knight, Arkansas, 3rd round

Boston Red Sox (B+): Best second-day selection: RHP Durbin Feltman, TCU, 3rd round

Chicago Cubs (B+): Best second-day selection: OF Jimmy Herron, Duke, 3rd round

Chicago White Sox (A-): Best second-day selection: LHP Konnor Pilkington, Mississippi State, 3rd round

Cincinnati Reds (A-): Best second-day selection: OF Brendan Spillane, Illinois, 3rd round

Cleveland Indians (B): Best second-day selection: SS Richard Palacios, Towson University, 3rd round

Colorado Rockies (B+): Best second-day selection: SS Terrin Vavra, Minnesota, 3rd round

Detroit Tigers (A): Best second-day selection: 2B Kody Clemens, Texas, 3rd round

Houston Astros (B+): Best second-day selection: OF Brendan Spillane, Illinois, 3rd round

Kansas City Royals (B):Best second-day selection: CF Kyle Isbell, UNLV, 3rd round

Los Angeles Angels (B-): Best second-day selection: RHP Aaron Hernandez, Texas-Corpus Christi, 3rd round

Los Angeles Dodgers (B+): Best second-day selection: LHP John Rooney, Hofstra, 3rd round

Miami Marlins (B+): Best second-day selection: OF Tristan Pompey, Kentucky, 3rd round

Milwaukee Brewers (C+): Best second-day selection: LHP Aaron Ashby, Crowder College (MO), 4th round

Minnesota Twins (C-): Best second-day selection: RHP Cole Sands, Florida State, 5th round

New York Mets (B+): Best second-day selection: 2B Carlos Cortes, South Carolina, 3rd round

New York Yankees (B): Best second-day selection: OF Ryder Green, Karn HS (TN), 3rd round

Oakland Athletics (A-): Best second-day selection: 1B Alfonso Rivas, Arizona, 4th round

Philadelphia Phillies (B+): Best second-day selection: RHP Colton Eastman, Cal State-Fullerton, 4th round

Pittsburgh Pirates (B+): Best second-day selection: SS Connor Kaiser, Vanderbilt, 3rd round

San Diego Padres (B+): Best second-day selection: SS Owen Miller, Illinois State, 3rd round

San Francisco Giants (A-): Best second-day selection: RHP Jake Wong, Grand Canyon University, 3rd round

Seattle Mariners (B+): Best second-day selection: C Cal Raleigh, Florida State, 3rd round

St. Louis Cardinals (C+): Best second-day selection: LHP Steven Gingery, Texas Tech, 4th round

Tampa Bay Rays (B): Best second-day selection: SS Ford Proctor, Rice, 3rd round

Texas Rangers (B-): Best second-day selection: RHP Mason Englert, Forney HS (Texas), 4th round

Toronto Blue Jays (C+): Best second-day selection: RHP Sean Wymer, TCU, 4th round

Washington Nationals (B+): Best second-day selection: RHP Reid Schaller, Vanderbilt, 3rd round

Key Selections

Butch Dill/Associated Press

RHP Blaine Knight, Baltimore Orioles

Knight had a 10-0 record for the Razorbacks this season along with a 2.78 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 95.1 innings.

Knight is a 6'3", 165-pound pitcher, and he should be able to add more power as he adds weight and gets stronger in the future.

SS Terrin Vavra, Colorado Rockies

Vavra has been an impact player for the Minnesota Golden Gophers this season, and the Rockies will be hoping he can continue to develop as an impact player.

Vavra has a .393 batting average with 10 home runs and 59 RBI, and he has struck out just 19 times in 214 at bats.

C Cal Raleigh, Seattle Mariners

Raleigh is a switch-hitting catcher from Florida State, and he has the size and strength at 6'3" and 205 pounds to become a durable backstop.

Raleigh has had an outstanding year with the bat, hitting .326 with 13 home runs and 54 RBI. He also has an on-base percentage of .447, as he has received 51 walks this season.