NFL Players Who Deserve More Hype Heading into This Season

When looking for players on the rise, it's always good to scout those who are leaving situations ill-suited to their talents. Last season, Tyrod Taylor was stuck in a Buffalo Bills offense coached by people who didn't play to his strengths. Once he had a bad game, they benched him for rookie Nathan Peterman, who responded by throwing five interceptions in one contest.

Offensive coordinator Rick Dennison treated Taylor like he was an average pocket quarterback as opposed to the mobile deep-ball threat he can be. There were few snaps on which play-action or any kind of run-pass option were featured.

As a result, Taylor's efficiency with the deep ball plummeted—in 2015 and 2016, per Pro Football Focus, he had one of the league's best quarterback ratings on passes thrown 20 or more yards in the air, with a 101.5 rating on 129 deep throws. That moved down to 83.3 on 58 deep throws in 2017, but that doesn't mean Taylor regressed.

Traded from the Bills to the Browns in March, Taylor won't be much more than a bridge quarterback in Cleveland if first overall pick Baker Mayfield has anything to say about it. But with a more schematically diverse play-caller in head coach Hue Jackson and a receiver group featuring Josh Gordon, Jarvis Landry, Corey Coleman and David Njoku, Taylor has the opportunity to reclaim starting status.

He'll need to work on his touch with short and intermediate passes, but you'd think most teams with quarterback problems would like a guy who can run productively, throw deep and has a 51-16 touchdown to interception ratio over the last three seasons.

It's possible Taylor's best work is ahead of him.