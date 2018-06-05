French Open 2018: Tuesday Replay TV Schedule and Live Stream Guide

French Open 2018: Tuesday Replay TV Schedule and Live Stream GuideJune 5, 2018
Alexander Zverev has the chance to move into the semi-final of a Grand Slam for the first time on Tuesday, as he meets Dominic Thiem in quarter-finals of the French Open.
Zverev, seeded second here, has already enjoyed his best performance at one of the big four tournaments with a run to the last eight, although he'll be confident of extending that run further against the Austrian. Later in the day Novak Djokovic, the 2016 champion, faces outsider Marco Cecchinato.
There are also some intriguing matches in the women's draw. Madison Keys is the favourite in her clash with Yulia Putinseva, while U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens meets Caroline Wozniacki's conquerer Daria Kasatkina.
Here's a recap of the matches scheduled on Tuesday and a reminder of where you can catch the quarter-finals encounters again later in the day.
Tuesday Schedule
Men's Singles
Marco Cecchinato vs. (20) Novak Djokovic
(7) Dominic Thiem vs. (2) Alexander Zverev
Women's Singles
(10) Sloane Stephens vs. (14) Daria Kasatkina
Yulia Putintseva vs. (13) Madison Keys
Replay TV Schedule (U.S.)
Replay: Tennis Channel, 8 p.m. ET
Live Stream: NBC Sports App, NBC Sports Live
Replay TV Schedule (UK)
Replay: Eurosport 1, 9:30 p.m. BST
Live Stream: Eurosport Player app
Djokovic on Course for Semis
Having started the tournament as the 20th seed, Djokovic couldn't have really hoped for a better draw than the one he's had in Paris so far. He certainly wouldn't have been expecting to come up against Cecchinato in the quarters.
As noted by the Italian after his win over David Goffin in the previous round, he's managed to lift his standards to remarkable new heights:
Even so, Djokovic will be a heavy favourite going into this one, as he's slowly started to find his rhythm at Roland Garros.
After some battles in the early rounds the Serbian turned in his best performance of the competition last time out against Fernando Verdasco, winning in routine fashion. Per journalist Sasa Ozmo, Djokovic said he was aware of what his underdog opponent could offer next up:
For Zverev Tuesday was potentially a big day, as he sought to get into the last four of a Grand Slam for the first time in his career.
In Thiem he's up against a strong competitor, though. The Austrian has been in some tough matches on his way to the final eight, although he knows what's required to make it into the semis here, having got there the last two years in succession.
Like Zverev, Kasatkina is a young player on the brink of her maiden semi-final. While she has a formidable opponent to overcome in Stephens, the Russian has shone on her way to this stage, playing a dynamic game to dump out Wozniacki in the previous round.
Per the WTA Insider Twitter account, the 14th seed admitted she wasn't totally convinced she'd be around for the second week of the tournament this year:
Stephens has proven herself as a big-game player recently, though, winning the U.S. Open in memorable style.
Her compatriot Keys will know she has an excellent chance of reaching the last four in Paris, as she takes on the unseeded Putintseva. After beating Johanna Konta in Round 1, the Kazakh has made pretty serene progress to this point, although the American represents a significant step up in class.
Keys has yet to win a Grand Slam title, but came close at the U.S. Open when she lost to Stephens in the final. Should the two Americans get through again, Keys will have the perfect chance to exact some revenge.
