NHL Stanley Cup Final 2018: Knights vs. Capitals Game 4 Result, Updated Schedule

After dominating Games 3 and 4 of the Stanley Cup Final on home ice, the Washington Capitals are in position to clinch the championship Thursday in Game 5 at T-Mobile Arena.

The Vegas Golden Knights appeared to be up for the challenge of leveling the series Monday, as they produced an energetic start, but they couldn't find the back of the net until the third period.

Washington capitalized on power-play opportunities and took Vegas out of the game before the final 20 minutes started.

The Golden Knights need to fix plenty of things in order to keep the series alive, but even if they do, it might be hard to stop the rolling freight train that is the Capitals.

Game 4 Result

Washington 6, Vegas 2 (Washington leads series 3-1)

Stanley Cup Final Schedule

Game 5 (Thursday, June 7): Washington at Vegas (8 p.m., NBC)

Game 6 (Sunday, June 10): Vegas at Washington (8 p.m., NBC)*

Game 7 (Wednesday, June 13): Washington at Vegas (8 p.m., NBC)*

*If necessary

Vegas Not Prepared To Give Up

After cruising through the Western Conference playoffs, the Knights appeared to have met their match in the Stanley Cup Final, but they aren't giving up hope that a comeback is in the cards.

The belief starts with goalie Marc-Andre Fleury, who arguably turned in the worst performance in Game 4, as he conceded six goals.

The three-time Stanley Cup champion remained upbeat after Game 4, and noted his team only has to focus on Game 5 at the moment, per Tracey Myers of NHL.com.

"Nobody's quitting," Fleury said. "We're going home, we've had some success there. We just have to focus one period at a time, you know? Don't think too far ahead. Just play our game, see where that takes us."

Gerard Gallant's team outperformed the Capitals in some facets of the game, as it outshot the home side 30-23 and threw an immense amount of pressure on net during key stretches.

If James Neal struck the net instead of the right post with his wide-open opportunity early in the first period, Game 4 could've had a completely different outcome. Neal admitted his first-period miss could've changed the game, per David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

“You score that one,” Neal said, “And it’s a different game.”

Although Monday's result didn't go their way, the Knights have to start Game 5 with the same intensity, if not higher, than what they threw out on the ice for Game 4.

If the increased offensive pressure results in a first-period tally for Vegas Thursday, it could change the complexion of the series and give it hope to thrive in front of a raucous home crowd.

Washington's Stars Seem Unstoppable

Even if Vegas finishes all of its quality chances, it still might not be enough to beat the Washington offense led by Evgeny Kuznetsov and Alexander Ovechkin.

Kuznetsov eclipsed the 30-point mark in the postseason in Game 4, as he handed out four assists, which is the 12th occurrence of that feat in the Stanley Cup Final, with the last coming from Colorado's Joe Sakic in 1996, per NHL PR:

The 26-year-old Russian also became the fifth player this century to record over 30 points in a postseason, joining Evgeni Malkin, Sidney Crosby, Claude Giroux and Logan Couture, per Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman:

Even if the Knights take away Kuznetsov's production, they still have to deal with Ovechkin on the same line, as well as Tom Wilson.

One of the main keys for Vegas in Game 5 is to limit the amount of power-play opportunities the Capitals receive, as three of the six goals scored by Barry Trotz's in Game 4 came with the man advantage, including T.J. Oshie's opening tally.

If the Capitals absorb Vegas' offensive push and strike first again in Game 5, they could be hoisting the Stanley Cup for the first time in franchise history.

In order for Vegas to prevent that, it must be physical with the Capitals' top line and try to get under the skin of Wilson, who helps Kuznetsov and Ovechkin tick.

If the Knights find a way to agitate Wilson enough to force him into the penalty box, it could disrupt Washington's rhythm and allow the home side to take back the momentum in the series.

