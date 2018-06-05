2018 MLB Draft Results: Grades and Order Listing for Each Team Before Tuesday

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Day 1 of the 2018 MLB draft has come and gone, as the first two rounds (and the first 78 picks) are in the books.

Nobody knows which prospects will pan out and which will fail to meet expectations, but for now, organizations finally have an idea of what their future may look like. The question is which franchise set itself up for the brightest future early on in this year's draft?

Below is a breakdown of each team's haul, with an updated MLB draft order available via MLB.com.

Day 1 Grades

Arizona Diamondbacks: Matt McLain, 2B (25); Jake McCarthy, OF (39); Alek Thomas, OF (63)

Grade: B

It should come as no surprise that Matt McLain wound up in the desert, as that appeared to be a potential landing spot heading into the draft. He is viewed as a solid bat who is very developed for his age. While high school players carry plenty of risk, McLain appears to be a relatively safe prospect, as he can do a little bit of everything, with speed being a plus.

Atlanta Braves: Carter Stewart, RHP (8); Greyson Jenista, OF (49)

Grade: A

There's a lot to love about Atlanta's first pick, Carter Stewart. The 18-year-old Eau Gallie High School star has some of the best stuff in the draft, featuring a 98 mph fastball to go with a nasty curveball. If his changeup improves, hitters will have a tough time figuring him out. If his changeup develops, this 6'6", 200-pound right-hander could wind up being a steal at No. 8.

Baltimore Orioles: Grayson Rodriguez, RHP (11); Cadyn Grenier, SS (37)

Grade: B+

At 6'5" and 220 pounds with a high-90s fastball and a solid curveball and slider, Central Heights (Texas) High School star Grayson Rodriguez is an intriguing prospect. The right-hander put himself in position to come off the board early by continuing to develop throughout the predraft lead-up. As for Baltimore's second pick, Cadyn Grenier offers the Orioles a potential shortstop of the future. While his bat will need to develop along the way, he is viewed as one of the best gloves at his position.

Boston Red Sox: Triston Casas, 1B/3B (26); Nick Decker, OF (64)

Grade: B

Triston Casas was one of the top high school bats in this year's draft class, so landing him at No. 26 could turn out to be quite the steal for Boston. He's got potential for power numbers at the next level, although the 6'4", 238-pound infielder is limited defensively and could wind up at first base.

Chicago Cubs: Nico Hoerner, SS (24); Brennen Davis, OF (62); Cole Roederer, OF (77); Paul Richan, RHP (78)

Grade: B-

Chicago got one of the most developed bats in the draft in Nico Hoerner. The 6'1", 200-pound infielder has proven that he can handle himself at the plate throughout his career at Stanford, but there are questions as to whether he can play shortstop at the next level or will have to settle in at second. Brennen Davis has some good tools, with speed and defense both pluses.

Chicago White Sox: Nick Madrigal, SS (4); Steele Walker, OF (46)

Grade: A+

Perhaps no team set itself up for the future better than the White Sox. Nick Madrigal has proven himself to be one of the best hitters of the draft. The 5'7", 165-pound Oregon State star may not be a slugger, but his ability to put the bat on the ball and his knowledge of the strike zone are tough to match. Meanwhile, Steele Walker was viewed as a potential first-round pick, thanks to a bat that can hit for average and some pop.

Cincinnati Reds: Jonathan India, 3B (5); Lyon Richardson, RHP (47); Josiah Gray, RHP (72)

Grade: B

Cincinnati proved that MLB teams draft the best player available instead of based on team need. While the Reds recently signed Eugenio Suarez to an extension and have Nick Senzel knocking at the door of the big leagues, Jonathan India was too good for them to pass up on—even with Brady Singer on the board. He may ultimately wind up moving to the middle of the infield, but his approach at the plate figures to translate regardless of where he plays in the field.

Cleveland Indians: Noah Naylor, C (29); Ethan Hankins, RHP (35), Lenny Torres, RHP (41); Nick Sandlin, RHP (67)

Grade: A-

Three years after his brother, Josh, was taken in the first round, Noah Naylor followed suit with the help of the Indians. The 6'0", 195-pound catcher can hit for both average and power, and he has a strong arm behind the plate. Hankins, on the other hand, was in the running to be the No. 1 overall pick at one point—until a shoulder injury caused his stock to drop. His heater, which can hit 98, is arguably the best in the class, and his changeup should keep hitters honest. If he can shake off the injury and be the pitcher he was before, the right-hander has the chance to prove to the rest of the league that passing on him was a mistake.

Colorado Rockies: Ryan Rolison, LHP (22); Grant Lavigne, 1B (42); Mitchell Kilkenny, RHP (76)

Grade: B

Two years after being taken in the 37th round by the San Diego Padres, Ryan Rolison worked his way into becoming a first-round pick. With his fastball and breaking ball, he has only gotten better at Ole Miss.

Detroit Tigers: Casey Mize, RHP (1); Parker Meadows, OF (44)

Grade: A

It's tough to give a team that landed the consensus top talent in the draft anything but an "A." Mize went undrafted out of high school three years ago, but after showing what he can do at Auburn, he has turned into a top prospect. With his stuff and excellent control, Detroit may have landed an impact arm for its staff for years to come.

Houston Astros: Seth Beer, 1B (28); Jayson Schroeder, RHP (66)

Grade: C

Teams picking near the end of the first round find themselves having to dig deep into their draft boards, and Houston may have wound up reaching for Seth Beer. There's no question the 6'3", 195-pound Beer has plenty of pop in his bat, but there's room for improvement in the rest of his game. He figures to be a prototypical American League power bat, limited to first base and designated hitter.

Kansas City Royals: Brady Singer, RHP (18); Jackson Kowar, RHP (33); Daniel Lynch, LHP (34); Kris Bubic, LHP (40); Jonathan Bowlan, RHP (58)

Grade: A

There was a time in which Brady Singer was projected to potentially be the No. 1 overall pick. However, the 6'5", 210-pound right-hander got off to a bit of a slow start this season and wound up falling to No. 18. Kansas City isn't complaining. Not only did the Royals nab a pitcher with a strong fastball-slider combination, but they also wound up adding plenty of pitching depth. When it's hard enough to hit on a prospect, having strength in numbers is never a bad thing.

Los Angeles Angels: Jordyn Adams, OF (17); Jeremiah Jackson, SS (57)

Grade: B

Los Angeles took a risk by taking Jordyn Adams, who may not sign out of high school. The dual-sport star could wind up at North Carolina instead, playing both baseball and football. However, if he does sign, the Angels landed one of the most athletic players in the draft. The 6'2", 180-pound outfielder has good bat speed and some pop, but his biggest tools are his speed and defense.

Los Angeles Dodgers: J.T. Ginn, RHP (30); Michael Grove, RHP (68)

Grade: B

Neither Ginn nor Grove are viewed as home-run picks, but the former has plenty of stuff to make noise at the next level. Ginn has a fastball that can threaten triple-digits, and with his slider and changeup, hitters are going to have a tough time figuring him out. And being in the National League, it doesn't hurt that the right-hander can swing the bat (and with power).

Miami Marlins: Connor Scott, OF (13); Osiris Johnson, SS (53); Will Banfield, C (69)

Grade: A

While Scott has a 90-plus mph fastball and solid curveball in his arsenal on the mound, he figures to be a position player moving forward. And it's his speed that will work to his advantage. The 6'4", 180-pound high schooler can make moves on the bases and cover serious ground in the outfield. Of course, being a pitcher as well gives him a plus outfield arm. If he develops power along the way, he has the potential to be a special five-tool player.

Milwaukee Brewers: Brice Turang, SS (21); Joe Gray, OF (60); Micah Bello, OF (73)

Grade: B+

Turang was among the top position players in the class (and still is, given his first-round selection), but he saw his stock drop a bit as time went on. The 6'1", 165-pound shortstop has a knack for making contact, but he may be limited in terms of power. As for Gray, power could wind up being a strength. He likely will move away from center field, but if his bat lives up to expectations, he would fit the corner outfielder profile.

Minnesota Twins: Trevor Larnach, OF (20); Ryan Jeffers, C (59)



Grade: B

There was never much of a doubt with Larnach that he would go in the first round—it was just a matter of when and where. The Oregon State star hit for both average (.327) and power (17 home runs with 65 RBI) in 58 games this season. His approach (a 53 strikeouts-45 walks ratio) stands out as well. To get him at No. 20, Minnesota has to be feeling fortunate.

New York Mets: Jarred Kelenic, OF (6); Simeon Woods-Richardson, RHP (48)

Grade: B

Regardless of high school or college prospect, Kelenic's tools are among the best of the crop. He has several plus tools in power, speed and defense. It's not clear which outfield position he will wind up playing professionally, but there's no question his bat has been impressive thus far.

New York Yankees: Anthony Seigler, C (23); Josh Breaux, C (61)

Grade: B

No prospect offers as much intrigue as Seigler. This is a player who is a switch-hitter and a switch-pitcher. Joey Bart was the consensus No. 1 catcher in this year's class, but Seigler's hitting makes him a promising player. Not only that, but he can also hold his own behind the plate. Breaux, previously a 36th-round pick, has tremendously improved his stock over the past year. While an elbow injury has hampered him, his strong arm (100 mph on the mound) is a major key behind the plate.



Oakland Athletics: Kyler Murray, OF (9); Jameson Hannah, OF (50); Jeremy Eierman, SS (70)

Grade: A

There are concerns about whether Kyler Murray will choose baseball or football, as he is expected to be the Oklahoma Sooners' starting quarterback in 2018. However, it's unlikely the A's would have taken him at No. 9 without being assured he would play baseball. On the diamond, his speed makes him a dangerous weapon both on the bases and in the outfield. As he focuses more on baseball and less on football, his bat should only get better. With Hannah and Eierman later in the draft, Oakland got a trio of players that could have first-round talent. Not a bad haul to say the least.

Philadelphia Phillies: Alec Bohm, 3B (3)

Grade: B-

Philadelphia had the third overall pick on Monday...and then it was done for the night. Fortunately, it landed someone who may be the best overall college bat in the draft. The Wichita State star features an impressive combination of contact and power. The biggest knock is his defense, where he may wind up having to move across the diamond to play first base. But if his bat lives up to expectations, the Phillies will find a place for him to play.

Pittsburgh Pirates: Travis Swaggerty, OF (10); Gunnar Hoglund, RHP (36); Braxton Ashcraft, RHP (51)



Grade: A

Pittsburgh had to be thrilled when Swaggerty fell to them at No. 10. The 5'11", 180-pound outfielder is a terrific all-around prospect, possessing speed, contact, power and defense—not to mention the fact that his approach at the plate helps him reach base frequently. As his skills continue to develop, the Pirates may have just found the next face of their franchise.

San Diego Padres: Ryan Weathers, LHP (7); Xavier Edwards, SS (38); Grant Little, OF (74)

Grade B+

Weathers has the lineage to put himself on the map, but he also has the talent to back it up. While his fastball sits in the low 90s, it does have life to it. Combined with his secondary stuff, a strong curveball and changeup, he has a good mix of pitches. Edwards is a first-round talent as well. With his ability to put the bat on the ball and use his speed, he's a potential top-of-the-order hitter who sets the stage for the big bats. The Padres just have to hope he chooses them over Vanderbilt.

San Francisco Giants: Joey Bart, C (2); Sean Hjelle, RHP (45)

Grade: A

The Giants have been fortunate enough to have Buster Posey behind the plate for years, and now, they may have found his successor. Bart was the top all-around position player in his class, with his ability to hit the ball all over the field standing out the most. AT&T Park is no easy place to hit dingers, but this 6'3", 220-pound right-hander has enough pop to clear the fence.

Seattle Mariners: Logan Gilbert, RHP (14); Josh Stowers, CF (54)

Grade: B+

Gilbert has shown the ability to hit 97 mph on his fastball in the past, but he has settled into the low-90s range as of late. With his repertoire, though, that could be plenty fast enough. He features both a slider and a curveball, but his changeup is what really fools hitters. With that combination of pitches, he's got more than enough to work with.

St. Louis Cardinals: Nolan Gorman, 3B (19); Griffin Roberts, RHP (43); Luken Baker, 1B (75)

Grade: B+

Gorman's power could have easily landed him in the top 10, but the Cardinals can't be mad about him falling to them at No. 19. MLB.com noted that the Sandra Day O'Connor (Arizona) High School star's power rates as a 70 on a scale of 20-to-80. While he will have to make adjustments in order to make contact with more frequency, he should be circling the bases quite often.

Tampa Bay Rays: Matthew Liberatore, LHP (16); Shane McClanahan, LHP (31); Nick Schnell (32); Tyler Frank, SS (56); Tanner Dodson, RHP (71)

Grade: A+

Like St. Louis, Tampa Bay lucked out and got a top-10 talent in the teens. Liberatore has shown that he can throw into the upper 90s with his fastball and has a curveball and slider that make hitters uncomfortable at the plate. Not only that, but he also has impressive command for a high schooler. As if Liberatore wasn't a big enough steal, the Rays managed to nab McClanahan at No. 31 overall. The southpaw can hit triple digits, and his changeup keeps hitters guessing. Just incredible value for the first two picks.

Texas Rangers: Cole Winn, RHP (15); Owen White, RHP (55)

Grade: A

A potential top-10 pick, Winn made it all the way to the Rangers at No. 15. His combination of fastball, breaking balls and changeup give him a handful of pitches to beat hitters with. High school pitchers often carry great risk, but Winn's arsenal makes him a fairly safe pick—and a great value.

Toronto Blue Jays: Jordan Groshans, SS/3B (12); Griffin Conine, OF (52)

Grade: C+

Groshans is a solid prospect, but he may not have the upside of some of the players he was taken ahead of (like Connor Scott or Cole Winn). The 6'3", 178-pound infielder could wind up hitting for a good amount of power, especially in Toronto. Now, the Blue Jays will have to find a spot on the infield to groom him.

Washington Nationals: Mason Denaburg, RHP (27); Tim Cate, LHP (65)

Grade: B+

There's no question about Denaburg's talent. He's got an upper-90s fastball, a strong breaking ball and a good changeup. It's his health, though, that poses a risk. The right-hander proved that he could bounce back from bicep tendinitis recently, but of course, that's something that will be worth keeping an eye on early on in his career. If he's healthy, the Denaburg pick could easily wind up being an "A."

*All information and video is via MLB.com