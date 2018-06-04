Aaron Rodgers Says Reports of Contract Talks with Packers 'Are Just Conjecture'

Mike McCarn/Associated Press

There has been a lot of discussion about Aaron Rodgers' next contract, but the Green Bay Packers quarterback said no one should believe everything they hear.

"I don't talk about it to the media, and I don't think my agent is either," Rodgers told reporters Monday. "A lot of it is just conjecture or stories that are'’t really based in factual interactions or misrepresented actions. I think that's just part of it."

Rodgers is currently signed through the 2019 season on a contract that features about $20 million in base salary in each of the next two seasons, per Spotrac.

Despite his comments, several notable details have been reported over the past few weeks.

As Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported, Rodgers is looking for "player control" on his next deal in addition to a ton of guaranteed money:

Adding opt-out clauses could allow the quarterback to renegotiate a new deal based on his market.

Garafolo also reported the two sides are hoping to agree upon a new contract before the start of the season.

"Both sides are working towards it and we're confident we'll come to an agreement soon," Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said in early May, per Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk.

Although injuries limited Rodgers to just seven games last season, he still has six Pro Bowl selections and has won two MVP awards in his career. As such, he'll likely end up being one of the highest paid players in the NFL.