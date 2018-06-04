Report: Jets TE Chris Herndon Arrested After Car Crash, Charged with DWI

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

New York Jets tight end Christopher Herndon IV was reportedly arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated Saturday morning.

Susan Miller Degnan of the Miami Herald reported the news, noting the University of Miami product "totaled" another car and "also demolished a railroad motorcar and attached trailer" while driving in New Jersey.

Herndon, who the Jets selected in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL draft, was removed from the scene of the accident in handcuffs.

Albert Elliott owned the Toyota FJ-40 Land Cruiser that Herndon hit and suffered a bruised and gashed arm.

Elliott’s friend described the scene to Degnan, noting "Herndon’s car hit the trailer, and his car spun around and then hit Al’s car. The motorcar and trailer look like they were put in a blender."

Herndon figured to compete for significant playing time when the Jets picked him in the draft considering they aren’t exactly stacked with head-turning talent at the tight end position. Clive Walford and Jordan Leggett will likely also be part of the mix.

The Miami product set collegiate career highs nearly across the board in 2017 when he tallied 40 catches for 477 yards and four touchdowns. He is a 6’4" and could provide the Jets with a red-zone target on the field.