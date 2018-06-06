B/R's Updated Top 5 MLB ROY, MVP, and Cy Young Contenders for Each League

1 of 6

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

1. Walker Buehler, RHP, Los Angeles Dodgers

With Clayton Kershaw battling back and triceps injuries, the Los Angeles Dodgers need a rotation-fronting arm. Walker Buehler appears poised to fill that role.

In 46 innings, the right-hander has 50 strikeouts and a 2.74 ERA. He underwent Tommy John surgery in 2015, which means L.A. should be cautious with him. However, Buehler is checking all of the ace boxes for the defending NL champs thus far.

2. Ronald Acuna, OF, Atlanta Braves

On May 28, the Atlanta Braves announced Ronald Acuna was headed to the disabled list with a mild ACL sprain. That's the bad news.

The good news? Prior to the injury, Acuna was hitting .265 with five home runs in 29 games for Atlanta. Assuming he returns to health, Acuna should resume his role as the NL's most hyped rookie.

3. Jack Flaherty, RHP, St. Louis Cardinals

In six starts with the St. Louis Cardinals, right-hander Jack Flaherty boasts a 2.62 ERA with 36 strikeouts in 34.1 innings. He has accomplished that on the strength of one of MLB's nastiest sliders, as Joe Schwarz of The Athletic outlined.

The Cards have a track record of successfully developing and promoting MiLB chips. Flaherty appears to be the latest example.

4. Christian Villanueva, 3B, San Diego Padres

After impressing in a 12-game MLB audition last season, Christian Villanueva has clubbed 15 home runs in 52 games for the San Diego Padres.

He's toiling for a franchise with zero postseason aspirations, but a 30-plus homer campaign would draw award attention regardless.

5. Austin Meadows, OF, Pittsburgh Pirates

Since debuting on May 18 against the Padres, Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Austin Meadows has hit .392 with five homers in 15 games.

If he keeps hitting like that, he'll stick in the Bucs' outfield rotation and rise rapidly in these rankings.