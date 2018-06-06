B/R's Updated Top 5 MLB ROY, MVP, and Cy Young Contenders for Each League

B/R's Updated Top 5 MLB ROY, MVP, and Cy Young Contenders for Each LeagueJune 6, 2018
It's early June. MLB doesn't hand out hardware this time of year, and for good reason. A lot can and will change between now and October.
With that said, we can at least check in on the key trophy races in each league—meaning the Rookie of the Year, Cy Young and MVP awards.
While we're at it, let's update our top five contenders for each prize, keeping in mind that stats, profile and pedigree all factor in.
National League Rookie of the Year
1. Walker Buehler, RHP, Los Angeles Dodgers
With Clayton Kershaw battling back and triceps injuries, the Los Angeles Dodgers need a rotation-fronting arm. Walker Buehler appears poised to fill that role.
In 46 innings, the right-hander has 50 strikeouts and a 2.74 ERA. He underwent Tommy John surgery in 2015, which means L.A. should be cautious with him. However, Buehler is checking all of the ace boxes for the defending NL champs thus far.
2. Ronald Acuna, OF, Atlanta Braves
On May 28, the Atlanta Braves announced Ronald Acuna was headed to the disabled list with a mild ACL sprain. That's the bad news.
The good news? Prior to the injury, Acuna was hitting .265 with five home runs in 29 games for Atlanta. Assuming he returns to health, Acuna should resume his role as the NL's most hyped rookie.
3. Jack Flaherty, RHP, St. Louis Cardinals
In six starts with the St. Louis Cardinals, right-hander Jack Flaherty boasts a 2.62 ERA with 36 strikeouts in 34.1 innings. He has accomplished that on the strength of one of MLB's nastiest sliders, as Joe Schwarz of The Athletic outlined.
The Cards have a track record of successfully developing and promoting MiLB chips. Flaherty appears to be the latest example.
4. Christian Villanueva, 3B, San Diego Padres
After impressing in a 12-game MLB audition last season, Christian Villanueva has clubbed 15 home runs in 52 games for the San Diego Padres.
He's toiling for a franchise with zero postseason aspirations, but a 30-plus homer campaign would draw award attention regardless.
5. Austin Meadows, OF, Pittsburgh Pirates
Since debuting on May 18 against the Padres, Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Austin Meadows has hit .392 with five homers in 15 games.
If he keeps hitting like that, he'll stick in the Bucs' outfield rotation and rise rapidly in these rankings.
American League Rookie of the Year
1. Shohei Ohtani, RHP, Los Angeles Angels
Two-way Japanese star Shohei Ohtani has lived up to his advanced billing. As a pitcher, he owns a 3.18 ERA and has averaged 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings. As a hitter, he sports a .907 OPS.
The 23-year-old may come down to Earth over the rigors of a 162-game grind. But for now, he's doing a credible mound-to-plate Babe Ruth impression.
2. Gleyber Torres, INF, New York Yankees
With 10 home runs and a .307 average, Gleyber Torres has added his bat to the New York Yankees' enviable homegrown offensive core. The 21-year-old is only going to get better on both sides of the ball, which should be terrifying for opponents.
Factoring in Ohtani's experience in Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball, this should be Torres' prize to lose, but that isn't how the Rookie of the Year award works.
3. Miguel Andujar, 3B, New York Yankees
Speaking of young Yankees, Miguel Andujar is slashing .299/.321/.524 for New York with six homers and 20 doubles in 48 games.
Torres and the other stars on the Yanks may overshadow him, but he's off to a scalding start at the hot corner.
4. Max Stassi, C, Houston Astros
On a roster laden with talent, Houston Astros catcher Max Stassi has been an unexpected boon.
Through 34 games, the 27-year-old is hitting .273 with five home runs and a an .851 OPS. His defense has also improved, according to Astros skipper A.J. Hinch.
"His receiving has gotten so much better over the last year or two, and we're seeing it impact pitchers, seeing it impact balls and strikes, and that's a tribute to the work he's put in," Hinch said, per Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle.
5. Dan Palka, OF/DH, Chicago White Sox
Dan Palka should get plenty of playing time for the rebuilding Chicago White Sox. Thus far, the 26-year-old has made the most of it with a .283 average, a .872 OPS and six home runs in 31 games.
His ceiling isn't as high as other emerging White Sox players, but his output thus far puts him on the ROY radar.
National League Cy Young Award
1. Max Scherzer, RHP, Washington Nationals
Max Scherzer has won three Cy Young Awards in the past five years, and he's on pace for another.
Pitching wins don't matter like they used to, but Scherzer is 9-1. Add in his 1.92 ERA and MLB-leading 120 strikeouts, and he has the numbers to collect a fourth Cy Young trophy.
Heck, he could be in the conversation for MVP honors, although we'll hold off on that talk until after the All-Star break.
2. Jacob deGrom, RHP, New York Mets
Jacob deGrom has defined excellence for a New York Mets squad that lives and dies on its pitching. He owns a 1.49 ERA and has struck out 98 in 72.1 frames.
"He's on an incredible run. It's impressive," Mets manager Mickey Callaway said, per Brian Lewis of the New York Post. "His ability to strand runners in big situations, the strikeouts he's getting, he's doing a great job."
3. Aaron Nola, RHP, Philadelphia Phillies
If you're looking for the youthful fast-riser in the NL Cy Young scramble, aim your gaze at Aaron Nola.
In 78.1 innings, the 25-year-old has a 2.18 ERA for the Philadelphia Phillies, with 74 strikeouts compared to only 18 walks.
If he keeps it up and the Phils battle for a postseason berth, he's a dark horse to bet on come awards time.
4. Clayton Kershaw, LHP, Los Angeles Dodgers
Biceps and back injuries have limited Clayton Kershaw, but it's foolish to ignore the Los Angeles Dodgers' generational southpaw.
Kershaw has already claimed three NL Cy Young awards, and he could earn another if he returns from the DL effective and lethal.
The SoCal contingent is undoubtedly crossing its fingers and toes.
5. Noah Syndergaard, RHP, New York Mets
Speaking of injured aces, Noah Syndergaard made only seven starts in 2017 due to a lat issue, and he's again on the shelf with a strained ligament in his index finger on his pitching hand.
Before going on the DL, he had fanned 76 in 64.2 innings with a 3.06 ERA in 2018.
If he dodges further ailments, he's a flamethrowing factor.
Amercian League Cy Young Award
1. Justin Verlander, RHP, Houston Astros
Justin Verlander leads MLB with a 1.24 ERA in 87.1 innings. He's struck out 104 next to 17 walks.
He's still dominant, to state the obvious, even at age 35. So are the 'Stros, who are fresh off a title run.
We could keep citing stats, but that sums up Verlander's status as the prohibitive AL Cy Young front-runner. The only thing hounding him now is Father Time.
2. Corey Kluber, RHP, Cleveland Indians
Corey Kluber owns two Cy Youngs and is angling for a third. The Cleveland Indians righty has made his case thus far with a 2.02 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 84.2 innings.
In a way, the Klubot is a victim of his own success. He's accomplished so much and has been so consistent that his stats feel perfunctory.
Counterpoint: They aren't.
3. Chris Sale, LHP, Boston Red Sox
Speaking of pitchers who we offhandedly assume will be excellent, Boston Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale has a 3.00 ERA with 110 strikeouts in 81 innings.
He's finished in the top five in AL Cy Young Award voting in each of the past five seasons. Maybe he's due. Or maybe he's cursed to perennial also-ran status.
4. Luis Severino, RHP, New York Yankees
A 2.20 ERA with 102 strikeouts in 86 innings for the Yankees will get you noticed.
Luis Severino, consider yourself noticed.
The hard-throwing 24-year-old doesn't have the pedigree of the other arms on this list, but he has the stuff and results to stand toe-to-toe with any of them.
5. Gerrit Cole, RHP, Houston Astros
Gerrit Cole has been eclipsed by Verlander, but he's still making his presence felt in Houston with a 2.20 ERA and 116 strikeouts in 81.2 frames.
The former Pirates ace may not be the highest-profile hurler in his own rotation, but he could change that with sustained excellence.
National League MVP
1. Nolan Arenado, 3B, Colorado Rockies
It's rough being a hitter at Coors Field. If you don't produce, you're a bum. If you do, it's because of the Mile High assistance.
That said, no one can argue with Nolan Arenado's stat sheet.
He leads the Senior Circuit with 2.7 WAR by FanGraphs' measure. He's hitting .327 with 12 home runs while playing typically superlative defense at third base. Plus, Colorado is in the postseason hunt after claiming the NL's second wild-card position in 2017.
This might be the year Arenado finally gets his due.
2. Freddie Freeman, 1B, Atlanta Braves
A .328 average and nine homers in 60 games make Freddie Freeman the face of a Braves team that is among MLB's best early storylines.
A wrist injury limited Freeman to only 117 contests in 2017. If he can avoid that fate, the 28-year-old two-time All-Star is a legitimate MVP contender, especially if Atlanta remains in the October mix.
3. Kris Bryant, 3B, Chicago Cubs
After winning a Rookie of the Year award and an NL MVP in his first two seasons, Kris Bryant has only himself to best. Good isn't good enough.
Still, a .289 average and a .912 OPS on one of the National League's most prominent title contenders put Bryant in the MVP field. A scorching month or two could lift him near the top.
4. Bryce Harper, RF, Washington Nationals
Bryce Harper has clubbed 18 home runs in 58 games in his probable D.C. swan song. Only his ho-hum .232 batting average keeps him from the top of this ranking.
There's ample time for that average to nudge northward. Assuming Harper avoids the injury bug and continues clearing fences, this prize will be his for the taking before his inevitable and lucrative foray into free agency.
5. Scooter Gennett, 2B, Cincinnati Reds
MVPs almost never come from losing teams, and the Cincinnati Reds are a losing team.
Still, we have to give credit to Reds second baseman Scooter Gennett, who is hitting .342 with 12 home runs in 58 games. He'll either be a foundational piece of Cincinnati's future or one heck of a trade-deadline chip.
American League MVP
1. Mike Trout, CF, Los Angeles Angels
This just in: The sky is blue, water is wet and Mike Trout is good at baseball.
In 61 games, Trout is hitting .316 with a 1.129 OPS and 19 home runs. He's stolen 13 bases without being caught.
Do we need to continue? Are you not convinced? The only thing Trout has going against him is boredom with his annual excellence, which says it all.
2. Mookie Betts, RF, Boston Red Sox
In a Trout-free world, Mookie Betts would be the unequivocal AL MVP favorite. As it is, he's giving the Angels center fielder a run for his money.
Betts leads MLB in average (.359) and OPS (1.187). He's been the second-best defensive right fielder in the game, per FanGraphs.
It's too early to say Trout is hearing footsteps, but, well...Trout is hearing footsteps.
3. Jose Ramirez, 3B, Cleveland Indians
Cleveland Indians third baseman Jose Ramirez was an All-Star and third-place AL MVP finisher in 2017.
If you thought that was a fluke, Ramirez is hitting .299 with 18 home runs and a 1.021 OPS in 57 games for the Tribe.
The 25-year-old doesn't possess the star wattage of his MVP competition, but that should flip posthaste.
4. Jose Altuve, 2B, Houston Astros
Reigning AL MVP Jose Altuve leads MLB with 82 hits and is hitting .329. His OPS has dipped from .957 a year ago to .829, but he's one of the best contact hitters in the game.
Repeating as MVP is hard. Albert Pujols did it with the Cardinals in 2008 and 2009 and Miguel Cabrera did it with the Detroit Tigers in 2012 and 2013, and that's it for the past decade.
Don't be shocked if Altuve joins the club.
5. Aaron Judge, RF, New York Yankees
Aaron Judge hit 52 home runs, snagged AL Rookie of the Year honors and finished second in AL MVP voting in 2017. Even for a man as large as him, that's a high bar to clear.
With 16 homers and a .963 OPS in 57 games, Judge is on pace to keep being great. Fair or not, he could be dinged for sharing a lineup card with other generational sluggers, but if he carries New York back to the postseason, his MVP case will be difficult to ignore.
All statistics accurate as of Monday and courtesy of Baseball Reference and FanGraphs.