Jim Kelly Says He'll Receive Jimmy V Award at 2018 ESPYs

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJune 4, 2018

ORCHARD PARK, NY - DECEMBER 17: Hall of Fame quarterbacks Dan Marino (left) and Jim Kelly (right) talk before the game between the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins at New Era Field on December 17, 2017 in Orchard Park, New York. Buffalo defeats Miami 24-16. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)
Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly announced he will receive the 2018 Jimmy V Award for Perseverance at the ESPYs in July.

“God willing I’ll be there,” Kelly told reporters at his golf tournament in Batavia, New York.

Kelly, 58, has dealt with jaw cancer and various complications for much of the last five years. He was first diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma in 2013. In March, Kelly announced the cancer had returned, three-and-a-half years after he was declared cancer-free.

