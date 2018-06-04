Jim Kelly Says He'll Receive Jimmy V Award at 2018 ESPYs

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly announced he will receive the 2018 Jimmy V Award for Perseverance at the ESPYs in July.

“God willing I’ll be there,” Kelly told reporters at his golf tournament in Batavia, New York.

Kelly, 58, has dealt with jaw cancer and various complications for much of the last five years. He was first diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma in 2013. In March, Kelly announced the cancer had returned, three-and-a-half years after he was declared cancer-free.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.