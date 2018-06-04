MLB Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz Heading into 2018 Draft

Orlin Wagner/Associated Press

As we head into the MLB draft, teams around the league will be focused on the crop of incoming youthful talent.

However, they shouldn't forget about improving their major league rosters as the trade deadline will be here before we know it.

The non-waiver trade deadline may not be until July 31, but it's never too early to start plotting your moves.

Red Sox Looking to Bolster Bullpen?

Despite Craig Kimbrel, Joe Kelly and Matt Barnes being the anchors of the Boston Red Sox bullpen, the team could still look to upgrade it seems.

According to Nick Cafardo of the Boston Globe, the Sox are "one of the teams" interested in Kansas City Royals closer Kelvin Herrera.

Cafardo wrote that they could be interested should Tyler Thornburg not return from a shoulder injury in a timely manner. Herrera would likely serve as the setup up man to Kimbrel.

Through 22 ⅔ innings pitched, the 28-year-old sports a terrific 0.79 ERA with 19 strikeouts.

The Red Sox would need to give up some solid talent to get Herrera most likely as they march toward a potential World Series run.

James Shields On The Block?

Even at 36 years old, Chicago White Sox starting pitcher James Shields could be on the move again, according to Bruce Levine of 670 The Score.

Making $21 million this year—with $11 million of that coming from the San Diego Padres—Shields has improved this year after getting absolutely throttled the past two seasons.

The numbers still aren't beautiful per se—4.48 ERA with 51 strikeouts in 76 ⅓ innings pitched—but he could help a team that needs it in the back end of their rotation.

As Levine speculated, the Milwaukee Brewers are a terrific potential spot for Shields who are without Zach Davies and Jimmy Nelson in their rotation.

The Brewers hold a surprising lead in the NL Central by two games over the Chicago Cubs. Shields shouldn't cost much either, with his salary, age and numbers to boot.

I'll side with Levine here on the Brewers being the next spot for Shields. Another former Tampa Bay Rays pitcher, such as Matt Garza, to head to Milwaukee.

Statistics courtesy of Baseball-Reference, contract details courtesy of Spotrac.